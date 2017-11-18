Photo Flash: Matthew Broderick, Marin Mazzie, William Ivey Long, and More Inducted Into Theater Hall of Fame

The Theatre Hall of Fame recently welcomed its 2017 class of eight inductees including (in alphabetical order) Matthew Broderick, Oskar Eustis, Tina Howe, Arthur Kopit, Marin Mazzie, Daryl Roth and Ernie Schier.

The 47th annual induction ceremony took place Nov. 13 at Broadway's Gershwin Theater, where the names of Hall of Fame members are inscribed on the walls in raised gold letters.

the inductees are, in alphabetical order:

Actor Matthew Broderick, who first appeared on Broadway in 1978 and won Tonys for "Brighton Beach Memoirs" and the revival of "How to Succeed" and a Tony nomination for "The Producers."

Oskar Eustis, artistic director since 2005 of The New York Public Theater and before that artistic director or assistant artistic director of Trinity Rep (Providence), Mark Taper Forum (Los Angeles) and Eureka Theatre (San Francisco).

Playwright Tina Howe, whose works include "Coastal Disturbances," "Painting Churches," "Prides Crossing" and "The Art of Dining."

Playwright Arthur Kopit, best known for "Indians," "Wings" and his 1963 debut, "Oh Dad, Poor Dad," as well as the books for "Nine" and other musicals.

Actor Marin Mazzie, Tony-nominated for "Passion," "Ragtime" and "Kiss Me Kate" and renowned for replacement starring roles in "The King and I," "Man of La Mancha," "Into the Woods," and others.

Audra McDonald, six-time Tony Award-winning star of musicals and dramas, including Tonys in each of the four acting categories.

Producer Daryl Roth, whose credits include some 90 Broadway shows, including Pulitzer Prize-winners "Clybourne Park," "August: Osage County" and "Proof," as well as seven Tony-winners for best new play.

The late Ernie Schier (1918-99), long-time Washington and Philadelphia critic, founder and director for three decades of the National Critics Institute at the O'Neill Theater Center in Waterford, Conn.

Photo Credit: Aubrey Rubin

