Photo Flash: MODERN FAMILY Star Sarah Hyland Visits OKLAHOMA!

Modern Family's Sarah Hyland and fiancée Wells Adams caught the Tony Award winning revival of "Rodgers & Hammerstein's Oklahoma! at Circle in the Square and congratulated the cast backstage after the show. See photos from her visit below!

Directed by Daniel Fish, the Tony Award-winning production has been hailed as the Best of the Year and a Critic's Pick by The New York Times and the #1 Theatrical Event of the Year by TIME Magazine.

Seventy-five years after Rodgers & Hammerstein reinvented the American musical, this is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before, re-orchestrated and reimagined for the 21st century.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You