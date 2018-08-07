Photo Flash: MAMMA MIA! Dances Into Broadway at Music Circus

The 2018 season continues with the Broadway At Music Circus premiere of the mega-hit musical comedy Mamma Mia!, which has been seen by millions of people worldwide and launched two enormously popular movies. The plot involves a woman who, on the eve of her wedding, attempts to discover the identity of her father by bringing three men from her mother's past back to an island paradise. Featuring more than 20 hit songs by pop super-group ABBA, including "Dancing Queen," "Take a Chance on Me," "The Name of the Game" and "The Winner Takes It All," this high-spirited, feel-good international sensation has audiences singing and dancing in the aisles. Performances of Mamma Mia! are Tuesday, August 7 through Sunday, August 12 at the Wells Fargo Pavilion. Ticket availability for the show is extremely limited due to high demand.

Appearing for the first time at Broadway At Music Circus as Donna Sheridan is Michelle Dawson, whose many credits include Spider-Man: Turn off the Dark, Mamma Mia! and Ragtime on Broadway, national tours of Mamma Mia! and The Secret Garden, and an appearance as a featured performer on the Tony Awards. Eric Kunze returns to Broadway At Music Circus as Sam Carmichael after last appearing as Captain Phoebus in The Hunchback of Notre Dame (2016); along with his many Broadway At Music Circus roles, Kunze has played Marius in Les Misérables, Chris in Miss Saigon, and Joe Hardy in Damn Yankees on Broadway. Appearing in the role of Sophie Sheridan, Francesca Arostegui returns to Broadway At Music Circus for Mamma Mia!, after traveling with the show's national tour to over 75 cities; her past performances at Broadway At Music Circus include Evita, Annie, The Wizard of Oz, Fiddler on the Roof and Seven Brides for Seven Brothers.

Michael Campayno, who made his Broadway debut in Wicked, his television debut in NBC's live telecast of The Sound of Music starring Carrie Underwood as Rolf, and is set to appear in the pre-Broadway premiere of The Cher Show in Chicago, will play Sky. Jodi Kimura, who has appeared with numerous regional theatres as well as playing Bloody Mary in the first national tour of South Pacific, will appear at Broadway At Music Circus for the first time as Rosie. April Nixon, who has appeared on Broadway in Smokey Joe's Café, The Who's Tommy and Cats, and on tour in 9 to 5, Fosse, The Wiz and Damn Yankees, will also make her Broadway At Music Circus debut as Tanya. Trey Ellett, playing Harry Bright, performed in Amélie on Broadway, with the national tours of If/Then, The Fully Monty and Rent, as well as television appearances in Mad Love, How I Met Your Mother and Charmed. Playing Bill Austin in his Broadway At Music Circus debut, Eric Petersen has appeared in Broadway shows including Escape to Margaritaville, School of Rock, Shrek: The Musical and Peter and the Starcatcher, on national Broadway tours and in films and TV shows.

The cast for Mamma Mia! also includes Ashley Arcement, Jordan Beall, Keely Beirne, Taylor Broadard, KC Fredericks, Alexandra Frohlinger, Jay Garcia, Michael James, Emily Kelly, Daniel Kermidas, Amanda Minano, Carlina Parker, Richard Peacock, Tera-Lee Pollin, Marcus Shane and P. Tucker Worley.

The Director for Mamma Mia! is Nick Corley; Choreographer is Janet Rothermel; Musical Director is Steve Marzullo.

Broadway At Music Circus is produced under the leadership of Producing Artistic Director/COO Scott Klier and Artistic Consultant Glenn Casale. Broadway Sacramento President/CEO is Richard Lewis.



Tickets for Mamma Mia! start at $45, and availability is extremely limited due to high demand. For best availability call or visit the Wells Fargo Pavilion Box Office, 1419 H Street in Sacramento, (916) 557-1999. Tickets may also be available online at www.Tickets.com. Evening performances are Tuesday through Saturday, August 7 - 11, at 7:30 p.m.; matinee performances are Thursday, August 9 and Saturday, August 11 at 2:00 p.m., and Sunday, August 12 at 3:00 p.m. For more information, visit www.BroadwaySacramento.com.

