Photo Flash: Laura Osnes, Derek Klena, and More Perform in R&H Goes Pop! at BroadwayCon

The Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization presented a special event as part of BroadwayCon, a special cabaret titled "R&H Goes Pop!"

"R&H Goes Pop!" aimed to preserve the legacy of Rodgers & Hammerstein by inspiring artists to interpret the R&H classics in a contemporary light. The cabaret included Broadway stars performing contemporary takes on classic Rodgers & Hammerstein songs.

The concert was hosted by Laura Osnes (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella), who also performed. Other performers included Jelani Alladin (Frozen), Boyfriend (American rapper, singer, songwriter, producer, and performance artist), Lilli Cooper (Spongebob Squarepants: The Broadway Musical) Damon Daunno (Oklahoma!, St. Ann's Warehouse), Matt Doyle (The Heart of Rock and Roll), Rebecca Naomi Jones (Oklahoma!, St. Ann's Warehouse), Derek Klena (Anastasia), Anthony Rapp (If/Then, Rent) and Ali Stroker (Oklahoma!, St. Ann's Warehouse). Musical direction is by Benjamin Rauhala.

