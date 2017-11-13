Photo Flash: Jason Robert Brown, Grace McLean, Marsha Norman and More NYMF's 2017 Gala

The New York Musical Festival (NYMF) honored Pulitzer Prize-, Tony- and Grammy Award-winning writer Marsha Norman and NYMF Board of Directors Chair Charles Fink at its 2017 Gala last night, November 12, at the Edison Ballroom in Midtown Manhattan (240 W 47th St, New York, NY 10036). BroadwayWorld has photos from the evening below!

The 2017 Gala was co-hosted by Grace McLean (Broadway's Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812) and Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway Bounty Hunter). Comedian, writer and actress Judy Gold (Roseanne, Broad City, 30 Rock) served as auctioneer.

Presenters and performers for the evening included Jason Robert Brown (Parade, The Last 5 Years), Adam Rapp (Red Light Winter), Martyna Majok (Ironbound), Shoba Narayan (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Randy Blair (Amélie), Jason SweetTooth Williams (Broadway Bounty Hunter), Pearl Rhein (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Brynn Williams (Lazarus), Dan Sharkey (Amazing Grace), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), Daniel Robert Sullivan (Motown), Jacob Yates (Georama), Carrie Berk (Peace, Love and Cupcakes), Diego Lucano (School of Rock), Victoria Csatay(Peace, Love & Cupcakes), Merin McCallum (Peace, Love & Cupcakes), Blake Sheridan(Peace, Love & Cupcakes), Ksenia Nakonechny (Peace, Love and Cupcakes), Alexa Reeves(Peace, Love and Cupcakes), Claire Neumann (Baghdaddy), Graydon Peter Yosowitz (The Light Years), Marshall Pailet (Baghdaddy, Claudio Quest), AD Penedo (Baghdaddy), Katori Hall (The Mountaintop), Kerstin Anderson (The Sound of Music) and more.

Each November, NYMF holds a gala celebrating the year's artistic triumphs and honoring select individuals whose work has contributed to the continued vitality of musical theatre. Held at the beautiful Edison Ballroom, a historic Times Square landmark, this one of a kind event was attended by an exclusive group of musical theater enthusiasts, Broadway artists, and leading members of the theater industry. The evening began with a cocktail reception and silent auction, after which guests were treated to a gourmet meal and a star-studded show.

The honorees were celebrated via performances by Broadway stars and NYMF alumni in an evening of entertainment co-directed by Shelley Butler (Assoc. Director, Broadway - Beautiful: The Carole King Musical; A Doll's House Part 2 - South Coast Rep) and West Hyler (Georama, Cirque du Soleil's Paramour), with musical direction by Charity Wicks (Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812).

Photo Credit: Michael Kushner

