Photo Flash: Inside the American Theatre Wing's 2018 National Theatre Company Grants Ceremony

Nov. 14, 2018  

The American Theatre Wing recently held its gala honoring the recipients of the 2018 National Theatre Company Grants. Check out the photos below!

This year's four Initial Support recipients are: Cardinal Stage (Bloomington, IN), Flint Repertory Theatre (Flint, MI), Local Theater Company (Boulder, CO), and The Wilbury Theatre Group (Providence, RI). The Second-Time Support grant recipients are the following six companies: Boise Contemporary Theater (Boise, ID), Boston Court Pasadena (Pasadena, CA), New Jersey Repertory Company (Long Branch, NJ), North Carolina Stage Company (Asheville, NC), Red Bull Theater (New York, NY), and Silk Road Rising (Chicago, IL). The prestigious grants totaling $100,000 will be presented on Monday, November 12th at a private event.

"The American Theatre Wing is so proud to be supporting these ten exceptional theatre companies. They are creating outstanding theatrical work in diverse communities large and small all across the country. Through this work they continue the theatre's long tradition of creating dialogue, provoking thought, educating, and bringing people together. We need this now more than ever before," said Heather Hitchens, President of the American Theatre Wing.

The American Theatre Wing has long shown its dedication to not-for-profit theatres through its Theatre Company Grants Program. After many years during which eligibility was restricted to New York City companies, 2010 marked a significant change in the granting of The Wing, resulting from extensive review by the organization's Board of Trustees. The ATW Grants have distributed over $3 million dollars over the past 60 years. For more information on the ATW's National Theatre Company Grants, visit: http://americantheatrewing.org/program/national-theatre-co-grants/. The application period for 2019 grants will open in the summer of next year.

Photo Credit: Enid Alvarez

David Henry Hwang with Michael Lluberes and Stephanie Ramirez

Gabe Gloden

Gabor Barabas

Kyle Clausen

Pesha Rudnick and Alison Palmer

Brien Lang, Josh Short, and Jo-An Peralta

William Ivey Long

Heather Hitchens

Patrick Pacheco and Corice Arman

Jesse Berger

Benjamin Burdick

Charlie Flynn-McIver

Vanessa Kucera

Natasha Katz

