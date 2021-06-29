Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: In Rehearsal for TINA & FRIENDS: (BYOB) BRING YOUR OWN BEAUTIFUL on Little Island

The production features a cast of Broadway favorites including Jason Danieley, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Stephanie Hsu, Tony Yazbeck and more!

Jun. 29, 2021  

As part of the line-up for 2021 Pride programming, new NYC attraction Little Island is presenting a free ticketed event curated by Artist-in-Residence, Tony-nominated director Tina Landau (The Spongebob Musical) - Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful).

On Saturday, June 26 at 8pm Tina Landau hosts Tina and Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful), a show celebrating inclusion and all things beautiful. This free ticketed event is a variety show, a concert, and an intimate party rolled into one, and we invite you to join the festivities by bringing YOUR own "beautiful" (a color, a flower, a person, etc....).

The performance will feature guest appearances by Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jessica Molaskey, Shakina Nayfack, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacey Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, Tony Yazbeck, and more, with musical direction and arrangement by Kimberly Grigsby.

"I'm so thrilled to be bringing people together to celebrate all kinds of beautiful during the month of Pride," said Tina Landau, Artist-in-Residence. "Little Island's location has such a significant history with the LGBTQIA+ community and it's spectacular to continue that legacy for future generations."

For a full schedule of Pride programming visit https://littleisland.org/pride-2021/.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang

Jason Danieley

Jon Michael Hill, Tina Landau

Jon Michael Hill

Kelvin Moon Loh and Allan K. Washington

Kelvin Moon Loh

Kelvin Moon Loh, Stephanie Hsu, Allan K. Washington

Nate Welda, Stephanie Hsu, Allan K. Washington

Stephanie Hsu and the Company of Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)

Stephanie Hsu, Kimberly Grigsby

The Cast of Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)

The Cast of Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)

The Cast of Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)

The Cast of Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful)


