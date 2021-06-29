Photos: In Rehearsal for TINA & FRIENDS: (BYOB) BRING YOUR OWN BEAUTIFUL on Little Island

As part of the line-up for 2021 Pride programming, new NYC attraction Little Island is presenting a free ticketed event curated by Artist-in-Residence, Tony-nominated director Tina Landau (The Spongebob Musical) - Tina & Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful).

On Saturday, June 26 at 8pm Tina Landau hosts Tina and Friends: BYOB (Bring Your Own Beautiful), a show celebrating inclusion and all things beautiful. This free ticketed event is a variety show, a concert, and an intimate party rolled into one, and we invite you to join the festivities by bringing YOUR own "beautiful" (a color, a flower, a person, etc....).

The performance will feature guest appearances by Jason Danieley, Jared Grimes, Jon Michael Hill, Stephanie Hsu, Amber Iman, Bill Irwin, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jo Lampert, Jodie Landau, Kelvin Moon Loh, Jessica Molaskey, Shakina Nayfack, Maddie and John Pizzarelli, Stacey Sargeant, Allan K. Washington, Libby Winters, Tony Yazbeck, and more, with musical direction and arrangement by Kimberly Grigsby.

"I'm so thrilled to be bringing people together to celebrate all kinds of beautiful during the month of Pride," said Tina Landau, Artist-in-Residence. "Little Island's location has such a significant history with the LGBTQIA+ community and it's spectacular to continue that legacy for future generations."

For a full schedule of Pride programming visit https://littleisland.org/pride-2021/.

Photo Credit: Lia Chang