Photo Flash: Gleb Hangs With the Romanovs and More Saturday Intermission Pics!

Jan. 27, 2018  

Today is Saturday, and that means it's time for what has become one of the theatre community's most beloved traditions- BroadwayWorld's "Saturday Intermission Pics" roundup! This week, Anastasia's Gleb (Max von Essen) hangs with the Romanovs, and more. Check out more Saturday Intermission Pics below!

At some point, we've all wondered what our favorite Broadway, Off-Broadway, National Tour and regional stars are doing during intermission, and thanks to Andrew Keenan-Bolger (@KeenanBlogger) and Max von Essen (@MaxizPad), now we can see for ourselves. In 2010, Keenan-Bolger (in MARY POPPINS at the time), and von Essen (in XANADU at the time), started a trend of posting fun backstage photos during intermission on Saturdays, and it took off!

Want your cast to connect with BroadwayWorld's vast community of theatre fans? Just post your backstage picture on Saturday with hashtag #SIP, and you'll see yourself and your castmates right here on BroadwayWorld.com!

Scroll down and check back next week for even more #SIPs. Also make sure to follow us on Instagram-@officialbroadwayworld, Facebook- BroadwayWorld, and Twitter- @BroadwayWorld, for even more Broadway photos throughout the week!

The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @dalton_bolton Taking you to OZ Week 9! Stolen from: @jkmckay #saturdayintermissionpic #sip #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre

Photo Flash: Gleb Hangs With the Romanovs and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
The Pill (Off-Broadway): @joshuaturchin Saturday Intermission Pic with @adpat and #RogerRathburn on our two show day, even though we have no intermission @thepillplay. #AdamPatterson #JoshuaTurchin #sip @officialbroadwayworld #broadwayworld #thepill #lamama

Photo Flash: Gleb Hangs With the Romanovs and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
Anastasia (Broadway): @maxizpad Gleb Vaganov and The Romanovs. . . . #SIP #anastasiamusical #gleb #anastasia #romanovs #broadway #broadhurst #saturday #intermission #matryoshka #nestingdolls #russia #onceuponadecember #journeytothepast #mirror #selfie #fromrussia

Photo Flash: Gleb Hangs With the Romanovs and More Saturday Intermission Pics!
The Wizard of Oz (Regional): @seentoronto Who is going to watch Dorothy and Toto tonight? Share the best moments with us on SEEN APP Photo by @dalton_bolton . "Itâ€™s SATURDAY matinee here at @lotheatre #SIP #saturdayintermissionpic #thewizardofoz #lowerossingtontheatre #oz #emeraldcity" #photography #picoftheday #photooftheday #toronto #musical #theatre


