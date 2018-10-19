Photo Flash: First Look at the World Premiere of MARY AND MAX: THE MUSICAL

Oct. 19, 2018  

Theatre Calgary presents the world premiere of MARY AND MAX - A NEW MUSICAL, with music & lyrics by Bobby Cronin, book by Crystal Skillman, directed by the organization's new artistic director, Stafford Arima, and orchestrations and music supervision by Anna Ebbesen.

The musical is running now at Theatre Calgary through November 10, 2018.

Based on an Australian claymation film by Adam Elliot about two unlikely pen pals, Mary and Max - A New Musical is a hilarious and heartening tale that proves friendship can be found in the most unexpected of places.

The musical recently received a staged reading at Pace Performing Arts (under the umbrella of Pace New Musicals), directed by Amy Rogers and musical direction by Angie Benson. It also had a workshop and staged reading in Atlanta, by Broadway Dreams, in June 2017.

"I love musicals - especially original works that have never been seen before. Mary and Max is a story of unpredictable friendship, self-awareness, and happy accidents. This new musical brings a smile to my face and warms my heart," remarks Arima.

Photo Credit: Trudie Lee.

