Photo Flash: First Look at Ann Harada and cast in THE NEW WORLD at Bucks County Playhouse

Pilgrims wash ashore in Massachusetts - turning North American life on its ear - in the world premiere production of the new musical comedy, "The New World." Performances began November 7 and run through December 2, with an official opening on November 11 at 7:30 pm. Check out a first look at the show below!

"The New World" reimagines the myth of the first meeting of the Pilgrims and Native Americans. The year is 1620. The Native Americans are enjoying a gluten free, low carb, artisanally happy life when they are invaded by the nation's first immigrants - Pilgrims! There goes the neighborhood, but in the tradition of all musical comedies, love wins!

"The New World" is the third of four world premiere productions presented at Bucks County Playhouse this year. The summer season launched in May with the debut of "Clue: On Stage." Last month, the Playhouse hosted a world-premiere musical, "Rock and Roll Man: The Alan Freed Story." The year will end with a new comedy by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, "Ebenezer Scrooge's Big Playhouse Christmas Show," which resets Dickens' classic tale "A Christmas Carol" in New Hope.

Tickets to "The New World" range from $40 - $75. Special rates for groups of 10 or more. For complete details, and to purchase tickets, please visit buckscountyplayhouse.org, call 215-862-2121, or visit the box office at 70 South Main Street, New Hope, PA.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus





