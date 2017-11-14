Anna Ziegler's ACTUALLY Opens Tonight Off-Broadway

Manhattan Theatre Club's New York premiere of Actually, the new play by Anna Ziegler, directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz and presented in association with Williamstown Theatre Festival, Mandy Greenfield, Artistic Director, opens tonight, November 14, at The Studio at Stage II - The Harold and Mimi Steinberg New Play Series. BroadwayWorld has a look at the stars onstage below!

Joshua Boone (Holler If Ya Hear Me, Mother Courage & Her Children at CSC, Fan Girl) and Alexandra Socha (Amazon's "Red Oaks", Fun Home, Spring Awakening) reprise their roles from the play's acclaimed Williamstown production this past summer.

At a raucous party during their freshman year at Princeton, Tom (Joshua Boone) and Amber (Alexandra Socha) connect in ways that seem innocent enough at first. But as things progress, they find themselves in murky territory, with ramifications that could affect the rest of their lives. What Actually happened between them? Tackling the highly charged topic of sexual consent, this hit production direct from Williamstown Theatre Festival explores the intersection of gender and race on campus today. This deeply felt, funny and thought-provoking play comes from fast-rising playwright Anna Ziegler (Photograph 51) and is directed by Lileana Blain-Cruz (Pipeline).

The creative team for Actually is Adam Rigg (scenic design), Paloma Young (costume design), Yi Zhao (lighting design), and Jane Shaw (sound design).

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

What Do You Think? Tell Us In The Comments!

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.

Related Articles