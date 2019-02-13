Photo Flash: First Look At FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME Off-Broadway

Lin-Manuel Miranda's comedy hip hop group Freestyle Love Supreme is currently playing a limited engagement off-Broadway at the Greenwich House Theatre. See the crew along with pop-up performers Tony Award-winner James Monroe Iglehart and Tony-nominee Christopher Jackson sharing the stage at a first look at the production below!

The high-energy show that is a blend of hip-hop, improvisational theater, music, and vocal stylings was conceived of by Hamilton director Thomas Kail, Miranda and Anthony Veneziale.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features six talented performers providing non-stop action throughout this fast-paced evening, spinning cues from the audience into humorous bits, instantaneous songs and riffs, and fully realized musical numbers. The electrifying vocals of the performers - from singing to rapping to beat-boxing with harmonies and freestyle flow - are backed by tight tunes from keyboards and human percussion.

FREESTYLE LOVE SUPREME features Andrew Bancroft AKA "Jelly Donut," Arthur LewisAKA "Arthur The Geniuses," Bill Sherman AKA "King Sherman," Chris Sullivan AKA "Shockwave," Anthony Veneziale AKA "Two-Touch," and Utkarsh Ambudkar AKA "UTK."

Photo Credit: Matthew Murphy

