Photo Flash: First Look At Dave Malloy's MOBY-DICK At American Repertory Theater

American Repertory Theater's world premiere production of Moby-Dick sets sale tonight, with curtain going up on the first preview an hour ago at the Loeb Drama Center, 64 Brattle Street, Cambridge, MA. Get a first glimpse of the production below.

Moby-Dick opens Wednesday, December 11, and plays through Sunday, January 12, 2020. Tickets on sale now: online at AmericanRepertoryTheater.org, by phone at 617.547.8300, and in person at the Loeb Drama Center Ticket Services Offices (64 Brattle Street, Cambridge).

From the creative team behind A.R.T.'s 2015 production of Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812 comes an epic musical adaptation of Herman Melville's iconic American novel. As the egomaniacal Captain Ahab drives his crew across the seas in pursuit of the great white whale, Melville's nineteenth-century vision of America collides head-on with the present.

Photo Credit: Evgenia Eliseeva



Manik Choksi and the company of Moby-Dick





