Photo Flash: EINSTEIN'S DREAMS Celebrates Opening Night

The cast and creative team of EINSTEIN'S DREAMS celebrated the opening with friends and family at Sarabeth's on Central Park South on Wednesday, November 20 hosted by EINSTEIN'S DREAMS producer Prospect Theater Company.

The year is 1905. A young and uncertain Einstein dares to envision new worlds beyond the limits of classical physics. Drawn deeply into his dreams, he is guided by a mysterious woman - whose elusive identity awakens his full genius.

Based on the bestselling novel by Alan Lightman, this elegant new musical bridges worlds imagined and real, exploring the wonders of human imagination and the romance of knowledge. Through a score rich in lyrical wit and soaring melodies, EINSTEIN'S DREAMS unlocks the passionate intellect of one of the 20th century's greatest thinkers.

EINSTEIN'S DREAMS is on now through December 14. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Friday at 7:00 PM; Saturday at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM; and Sunday at 2:00 PM. Single tickets are $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). For more information and to purchase tickets, call the Box Office at 646-892-7999 or visit www.59e59.org.





