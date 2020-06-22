Photo Flash: Broadway-Themed Signs in Times Square Encourage Social Distancing

The Times Square Alliance, in preparation for Phase 2 in New York City, has placed social distancing signage in the pedestrian plazas along Broadway as some employees begin to return to work. Some signs are reminiscent of a signage campaign in the 80's that read: DON'T EVEN THINK ABOUT PARKING HERE. Others reference Broadway shows in a light and fun way to keep the spirit of Broadway alive in our minds as we continue to work through the various phases of reopening.

See the photos below!

The Broadway Plazas now have tables and chairs again - all spaced appropriately apart with only 2 chairs at each table. The Alliance will continue to monitor them in the coming days and weeks to be sure that everyone is remaining safe.

Some statistics about the Times Square district and the businesses within it:

Boundaries of district

40th to 53rd Street, just West of 6th Avenue to 8th Avenue, and just east of 9th Avenue on West 46th Street

Number of hotels theaters restaurants, stores

40 Theaters

306 Restaurants

46 Hotels

644 stores (includes stores and restaurants, so includes 306 above)

SF of commercial office space

31.5 million square feet

Total number of employees*

172,000 direct (110,000 office workers)

380,000 indirect

Total Econ impact*

$105 billion

Economic activity in Times Square generates 7% of the City's jobs*

* from a 2016 independent study

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You