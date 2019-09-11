Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project

On Sunday, members of the Broadway community gathered to support Stephanie Klemons and her not-for-profit organization, Katie's Art Project, for the 3rd Annual installation of [the art project] - A one-day-only gallery event that works to raise funds to connect children facing life-threatening illnesses with emerging and established artists through collaborative programs to create a lasting legacy through art.

The event was held in Tribeca at Town Stages (221 West Broadway), with the generous support of Sokoloff Arts and featured a performance by cast members of the much anticipated Freestyle Love Supreme.

Check out photos below!

Katie's Art Project is a non-profit organization that works to connect children facing life-threatening illnesses with emerging and established artists through collaborative programs to create a lasting legacy through art. Founded in 2010 by Stephanie Klemons to honor the memory of her friend Katie who passed away at age 19, Katie's Art Project brings arts programming directly to children facing life-threatening illnesses in their own environment. The goal is to build a long-term relationship that creates legacies and friendships; while building a motivation to endure the difficult treatments. Learn more at www.katiesartproject.org.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You