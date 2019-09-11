Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project

Sep. 11, 2019  

On Sunday, members of the Broadway community gathered to support Stephanie Klemons and her not-for-profit organization, Katie's Art Project, for the 3rd Annual installation of [the art project] - A one-day-only gallery event that works to raise funds to connect children facing life-threatening illnesses with emerging and established artists through collaborative programs to create a lasting legacy through art.

The event was held in Tribeca at Town Stages (221 West Broadway), with the generous support of Sokoloff Arts and featured a performance by cast members of the much anticipated Freestyle Love Supreme.

Check out photos below!

Katie's Art Project is a non-profit organization that works to connect children facing life-threatening illnesses with emerging and established artists through collaborative programs to create a lasting legacy through art. Founded in 2010 by Stephanie Klemons to honor the memory of her friend Katie who passed away at age 19, Katie's Art Project brings arts programming directly to children facing life-threatening illnesses in their own environment. The goal is to build a long-term relationship that creates legacies and friendships; while building a motivation to endure the difficult treatments. Learn more at www.katiesartproject.org.

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Stephanie Klemons

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Brandon Schneider and Stephanie Klemons

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Cheri Golub and Stephanie Klemons

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Patrick Vassel

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Jaime Verizan

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Marc De La Cruz

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Jordan Matter and Stephanie Klemons

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Jimmie JJ Jeter and Gabriella Sorrentino with Stephanie Klemons

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Lauren Boyd

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Raymond Baynard and Lauren Boyd

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Terrance Spencer and Justice Moore

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Chloe Cambell and Eliza Ohman with Stephanie Klemons

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Think Tank dance troupe

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Stephanie Klemons and Hamilton cast members

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Freestyle Love Supreme cast members

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Hope Easterbrook and Roddy Kennedy

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Stephanie Klemons and her mom, Janet

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Andrew Bancroft

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Aneesa Folds and Andrew Bancroft

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Ashley Perez Flanagan and Aneesa Folds

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Kaila Mullady and Ashley Perez Flanagan

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Stephanie Klemons and Andrew Bancroft

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project

Photo Flash: Broadway Supports Stephanie Klemons' Non-Profit, Katie's Art Project
Stephanie Klemons



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You

  • MUPPETS Series From Josh Gad, Bobby and Kristen Lopez Cancelled Due to 'Creative Differences'
  • Show Choir Will Count As Physical Education Requirement in Ohio
  • JERSEY BOYS National Tour Announces Casting and Dates For 2019-20 Touring Year
  • VIDEO: Donny and Marie Osmond Discuss Going Solo on CBS SUNDAY MORNING
  • Chicago Cast of SIX Will Reprise Their Roles For Broadway Run
  • Matthew Broderick And Sarah Jessica Parker Will Lead PLAZA SUITE On Broadway