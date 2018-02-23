Photo Flash: Broadway Stars Sing Out for Peace at Charity Benefit

Artists for World Peace, a nonprofit organization, recently hosted its 7th annual Broadway event on Sunday, February 18th, at The Cutting Room, 44 East 32nd Street, Manhattan, New York. BroadwayWorld has photos from the star-studded event, check them out below!

Artists for World Peace (AFWP) connects communities of artists with communities in need by raising funds through making art to support grass-roots organizations in communities around the world. Our last six Broadway events have transformed the lives of thousands of people in Kibosho-Umbwe, Tanzania: proceeds from our events allowed us to build our health center, establish an eye clinic, create income to sustain the running of the orphanage center, and open the very first Dental Clinic in this region of Tanzania. We have also been able to help sustain hundreds of children through the Good Hope Orphanage Center.

Proceeds from this year's event will go towards our NATIVE EYES Project, providing free eye care to Native American communities across the U.S. in 2018.

The evening's Broadway performers included:

George Abud (The Band's Visit, The Visit), Etai Benson (The Band's Visit, Wicked, An American in Paris), Stephen Carrasco (Fiddler on the Roof, Charlie & the Chocolate Factory, Billy Elliot, Ghost, Kinky Boots, White Xmas), Becky Gulsvig (School of Rock, Beautiful, Legally Blonde), Monica Kapoor (Mamma Mia!, Bombay Dreams), Alison Luff(Escape to Margaritaville, Matilda, Les Mis, Mamma Mia!, Ghost), Katrina Lenk (The Band's Visit, Indecent, Once, Spiderman), Mike Millan (Escape to Margaritaville, Sister Act), Paul Alexander Nolan (Escape to Margaritaville, Once, Bright Star, Dr. Zhivago, Jesus Christ Superstar, Chicago), Rachel Prather (The Band's Visit, Once, Peter & the Starcatcher), Jonathan Raviv (The Band's Visit, The Lightning Thief), Sharone Sayegh (The Band's Visit, Mamma Mia!), Ari'el Stachel (The Band's Visit), Mary Testa (Wicked, Xanadu, 42nd Street, Guys & Dolls, On the Town, Chicago), Vishal Vaidya (Groundhog Day, 1776), and Rema Webb (Escape to Margaritaville, The Color Purple, The Book of Mormon, The Lion King, Violet).

The show was produced by Broadway's own, Sharone Sayegh and Wendy Black-Nasta, the founder of AFWP. The evening was hosted by Robbie and Paul Rescigno of "The Rescignos" and featured Music Direction by Brandon Sturiale.

Visit the AFWP website: www.artistsforworlpeace.org for more details about the performers and Artists for World Peace.

Photo Credit: Monica Soluri

