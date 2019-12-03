Photo Flash: Brandon Victor Dixon and More at 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing! Honoring Diane Warren

DIVAS 2019 honored Grammy, Golden Globe, Emmy winning, and 10-time Oscar nominee, legendary songwriter Diane Warren with the DIVAS Legacy Award at the 29th Annual DIVAS Simply Singing, featuring spectacular performances of her many hits. Project Angel Food was a proud beneficiary of the longest-running musical benefit of its kind in the country!

Take a look at photos from the event below!

The DIVA Foundation (acronym for Divinely Inspired, Victoriously Aware) is a nonprofit 501c (3) charitable organization founded by Sheryl Lee Ralph in 1990 as a memorial to the many friends she lost to HIV/AIDS while in the original Broadway company of Dreamgirls. The organization focuses on generating resources and coordinating activities to create awareness of and combat against HIV/AIDS. The DIVA Foundation utilizes music and entertainment as a vehicle to inform, educate and erase the stigma still attached to this disease. In 2005, Sheryl Lee Ralph and the DIVA Foundation received the first Red Ribbon Leadership Award at the United Nations on World AIDS Day for the unique use of the arts in fighting HIV/AIDS.



The DIVA Foundation is celebrating 29 years of committed service to community health awareness.





