Photo Flash: Bobby Conte Thornton, Ali Ewoldt, Robert Petkoff And More Star In 1776 At The Muny

BroadwayWorld has a first look at The Muny's production of 1776! Check out photos below!

The cast includes Robert Petkoff (John Adams), Adam Heller (Benjamin Franklin), Keith Hines (Thomas Jefferson), Jenny Powers (Abigail Adams) and Ali Ewoldt (Martha Jefferson).

Additional members of the Continental Congress include George Abud (James Wilson), Ryan Andes (Richard Henry Lee), Reed Armstrong (Dr. Lyman Hall), Patrick Blindauer(Samuel Chase), Harry Bouvy (Andrew McNair), Dean Christopher (Joseph Hewes), Bobby Conte Thornton (Edward Rutledge), Ben Davis (John Dickinson), J.D. Daw (Robert Livingston), Gary Glasgow (Charles Thomson), Philip Hoffman (Caesar Rodney), Michael Thomas Holmes (George Read), Joneal Joplin (Stephen Hopkins), Brian Keane (Col. Thomas McKean), Benjamin Love (A Leather Apron), Larry Mabrey (Lewis Morris), Ben Nordstrom (Dr. Josiah Bartlett), Rich Pisarkiewicz (Painter), Alex Prakken (Courier), Michael James Reed (John Hancock), Greg Roderick (Roger Sherman) and Jerry Vogel(Rev. John Witherspoon).

1776 features music and lyrics by Sherman Edwards a book by Peter Stone and is based on a concept by Sherman Edwards.

With the American Revolution underway, a nation's independence is ready to be claimed. The three-time Tony Award-winning 1776 sets ablaze the historic signing of the Declaration of Independence and illuminates the personalities, passions and compromises that created a nation. Featuring a telling score that includes "Sit Down, John," "He Plays the Violin" and "Momma Look Sharp," this Muny production will mesmerize, delight and inspire you.



Season tickets, single tickets and Muny gift cards for the 101st season are available online and at The Muny Box Office. MetroTix is the only official online point-of-purchase vendor for The Muny. For more information, visit muny.org or call (314) 361-1900.



