Photo Flash: Bernadette Peters Brings Down the House in Her Opening Night of HELLO, DOLLY!

Wow, wow, wow fellas! The Shubert Theatre was the place to be last night as two-time Tony Award winner Bernadette Peters celebrated her much anticipated return to Broadway as Dolly Gallagher Levi in the most successful and beloved production of the year, the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival of Hello, Dolly!.

After receiving five standing ovations from a star-studded audience, Ms. Peters emerged from the Shubert Theatre just after 11:00 PM. Literally stopping traffic, she walked a red carpet that rolled out for her across West 44th Street to a raucous celebration at Sardi's.

Joining Ms. Peters at the Shubert Theatre (225 West 44th Street) are four-time Tony Award nominee and six-time Emmy Award® nominee Victor Garber as Horace Vendergelder, Tony Award nominee Kate Baldwin as Irene Molloy, Olivier Award nominee Charlie Stemp making his Broadway debut in the role of Barnaby Tucker, Molly Griggs in her Broadway debut as Minnie Fay, Will Burton as Ambrose Kemper, Melanie Moore as Ermengarde, Jennifer Simard as Ernestina, and Kevin Ligon as Rudolph.

Photo Credit: Noam Galai/Getty Images

