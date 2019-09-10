Photo Flash: Be Proud of Your Boy with All New Photos of ALADDIN On Tour

Get an all new look at the North American tour of Disney's Aladdin featuring new tour cast members Jonah Ho'okano (Aladdin) and Korie Lee Blossey (Genie), along with current tour cast members Kaena Kekoa (Jasmine), Zach Bencal(Babkak), Ben Chavez (Omar) and Colt Prattes (Kassim).

Hoʻokano and Blossey begin performances as Aladdin and Genie, respectively, tonight, Tuesday, September 10 in Charlotte, NC, where the tour begins a limited three-week engagement at The Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center through Sunday, September 29, 2019.

Aladdin, adapted from the Academy Award®-winning animated Disney film and centuries-old folktales including "One Thousand and One Nights," is brought to fresh theatrical life in this bold new musical. Aladdin's journey sweeps audiences into an exotic world of daring adventure, classic comedy and timeless romance. This new production features a full score, including the five cherished songs from the Academy Award-winning soundtrack and more written especially for the stage.

Aladdin is designed by seven-time Tony-winning scenic designer Bob Crowley, six-time Tony-winning lighting designer Natasha Katz, two-time Tony-winning costume designer Gregg Barnes and sound designer Ken Travis.

The production team also includes illusion designer Jim Steinmeyer, hair designer Josh Marquette and makeup designer Milagros Medina-Cerdeira. The music team is headed by music supervisor and music director Michael Kosarin, who also created the vocal and incidental music arrangements, joined by orchestrator Danny Troob and dance music arranger Glen Kelly.

Photo Credit: Deen van Meer





