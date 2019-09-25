Photo Flash: Alice Ripley Stars In North Shore Music Theatres's SUNSET BOULEVARD
BroadwayWorld has a first look at Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in North Shore Music Theatre's production of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Masterwork, SUNSET BOULEVARD, playing for two-weeks only from Tuesday, September 24 thru Sunday, October 6, 2019.
Alice Ripley earned critical acclaim and won the Best Actress in a Musical Tony and Helen Hayes awards for her work as Diana in the Pulitzer Prize-winning rock opera, Next to Normal. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit, Side Show. As part of the original Broadway casts, Ripley created the roles of Mrs. Bateman/Mrs. Wolfe in American Psycho, Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in James Joyce's The Dead, Bathsheba in King David, Betty Schaefer in the original Broadway Sunset Boulevard, and the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy. Ripley also had a long stay at the Imperial Theatre as Fantine in the original Les Misérables. Alice has just finished starring in the one-woman off-Broadway play Pink Unicorn with Out of the Box Theatrics.
Ripley stars in the award-winning indie musical movie, Sugar!, which played the 2016 festival circuit and recently gained distribution. Other film work includes Bear with Us, The Way I Remember It (starring Christine Ebersole), Muckland, Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, and The Adulterer.
Ripley is also an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include "Daily Practice: Vol 1," "Outtasite," "RIPLEY EP," and "Everything's Fine," as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums.
Andrew Lloyd Webber's Tony Award-winning masterwork SUNSET BOULEVARD is the story of dreams and desire in the early days of Hollywood! In her mansion on Sunset Boulevard, faded, silent-screen goddess, Norma Desmond, lives in a fantasy world. Impoverished screenwriter, Joe Gillis, stumbles into her reclusive domain and is persuaded to work on her film script that she believes will put her back in front of the cameras. He is seduced by her and her luxurious lifestyle. Entrapped in a claustrophobic existence, his love for another woman leads him to try and break free of Norma's web, but with dramatic consequences.
Tickets for SUNSET BOULEVARD tickets are priced starting from $61 - $88. Performances are September 24 thru October 6, Tue - Thurs at 7:30 pm, Fri & Sat at 8 pm, matinees Wed, Sat and Sun at 2 pm. For tickets and information call (978) 232-7200, visit www.nsmt.org, or visit the box office at 62 Dunham Rd., Beverly, MA.
Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Nicholas Rodriguez (Joe Gillis) and Alice Ripley (Norma Desmond) in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Alice Ripley (Norma Desmond) and William Michals (Max von Mayerling) in SUNSET BOULEVARD
William Michals as Max von Mayerling in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Nicholas Rodriguez (Joe Gillis) and Lizzie Klemperer (Betty Schaefer) in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Alice Ripley (Norma Desmond) and Nicholas Rodriguez (Joe Gillis) with William Michals (Max von Mayerling) in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Alice Ripley as Norma Desmond in SUNSET BOULEVARD
William Michals (Max von Mayerling) , Alice Ripley (Norma Desmond), and Nicholas Rodriguez (Joe Gillis) in SUNSET BOULEVARD
Nicholas Rodriguez as Joe Gillis in SUNSET BOULEVARD
The cast of SUNSET BOULEVARD at North Shore Music Theater
