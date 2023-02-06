Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photo: First Look at Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu & More in JOY RIDE

The film is set to hit theaters on June 23.

Feb. 06, 2023  

The first photo from Joy Ride, starring Tony nominee Ashley Park and Oscar nominee Stephanie Hsu, has been released. The film will be out in theaters on June 23.

From the producers of Neighbors and the co-screenwriter of Crazy Rich Asians, JOY RIDE also stars Sherry Cola and Sabrina Wu.

The hilarious and unapologetically explicit story of identity and self-discovery centers on four unlikely friends who embark on a once-in-a-lifetime international adventure.

When Audrey's (Ashley Park) business trip to Asia goes sideways, she enlists the aid of Lolo (Sherry Cola), her irreverent, childhood best friend who also happens to be a hot mess; Kat (Stephanie Hsu), her college friend turned Chinese soap star; and Deadeye (Sabrina Wu), Lolo's eccentric cousin.

Their no-holds-barred, epic experience becomes a journey of bonding, friendship, belonging, and WILD debauchery that reveals the universal truth of what it means to know and love who you are.

The film also stars Ronny Chieng (Crazy Rich Asians), Desmond Chiam (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), Alexander Hodge (Insecure), and Chris Pang (Crazy Rich Asians).

Ashley Park starred as Gretchen Wieners in the Tony Award-nominated Broadway musical, Mean Girls, written by Tina Fey with music and lyrics by Jeff Richmond and Nell Benjamin, respectively. She was also seen on Broadway in Sunday in the Park With George, The KING and I, and Mamma Mia.

Stephanie originated the role of Christine in Be More Chill at Two River, the show's Off-Broadway run, and the Broadway production. Prior to that she made her Broadway debut as Karen The Computer in the Tony Award nominated, SPONGEBOB SQUAREPANTS The Musical. She was recently nominated for an Oscar for Everything Everywhere All at Once.

Check out the new photo here:

Photo: First Look at Ashley Park, Stephanie Hsu & More in JOY RIDE
Sabrina Wu, Ashley Park, Sherry Cola, and Stephanie Hsu
