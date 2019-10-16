Photo Coverage: WAITRESS Leading Ladies Look Pretty in Pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

For the third year in a row, the leading ladies of Waitress will change the iconic Waitress uniforms from blue to pink for the month of October in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month. Check out photos of Jordin Sparks, Caitlin Houlahan and NaTasha Yvette Williams as they pose in their pink ensembles!

Now in its fourth year on Broadway, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a Waitress and expert pie-maker who dreams of a way out of her small town and rocky marriage. Pouring her heart into her pies, she crafts desserts that mirror her topsy-turvy life such as "​The Key (Lime) to Happiness Pie" and "Betrayed by My Eggs Pie." When a baking contest in a nearby county - and a satisfying run-in with someone new - show Jenna a chance at a fresh start, she must find the courage to seize it. Change is on the menu, as long as Jenna can write her own perfectly personal recipe for happiness.

Photo Credit: Monroe George





