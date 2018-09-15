Photo Coverage: The Cast of AMERICAN SON Meets the Press

American Son stars Steven Pasquale and Kerry Washington alongside Eugene Lee and Jeremy Jordan are gearing up to star in the new Broadway play, beginning performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 and officially opening Sunday, November 4, 2018.

The company met the press, and BroadwayWorld was there. Check out the photos below!

AMERICAN SON will begin performances on Saturday, October 6, 2018 with an official opening night set for Sunday, November 4, 2018. American Son will play a limited engagement at the Booth Theatre on Broadway (222 West 45th Street).

Washington returns to Broadway in this new drama after making her debut in David Mamet's Race (2009) and starring, for seven acclaimed seasons, on the hit television ABC series "Scandal." Pasquale returns to Broadway following his starring roles in Junk (LCT) and Bridges of Madison County. On television Pasquale is known for his performances in "The People Vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story" and seven seasons on "Rescue Me."

The creative team includes Derek McLane (Scenic Design), Dede Ayite(Costume Design) and Peter Fitzgerald (Sound Design).

American Son was awarded the 2016 Laurents/Hatcher Award for Best New Play by an Emerging Playwright.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



"American Son"



Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington, Eugene Lee, and Jeremy Jordan



The American Son team: playwright Christopher Demos-Brown, cast members Steven Pasquale, Kerry Washington, Eugene Lee, Jeremy Jordan, and director Kenny Leon. attend the Cast photo call for the New Broadway Play "American Son" on September 14, 2018 at the New 42nd Street Studios in New York City.



