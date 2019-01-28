Avenue Q
Photo Coverage: The Backstreet Boys Visit AVENUE Q

Jan. 28, 2019  

Avenue Q got a surprise visit from boyband superstars The Backstreet Boys at yesterday's performance. BroadwayWorld was there as the band hung out backstage with the cast. Check out the photos below!

AVENUE Q, the winner of three 2004 Tony Awards including Best Musical - will conclude its celebrated 15+ year run in New York on April 28, 2019.

Powered by its Tony for Best Musical and additional Tonys for Best Music and Lyrics to Robert Lopez and Jeff Marx, and Best Book of a Musical to Jeff Whitty, Avenue Q's victory at the 2004 Tony Awards was considered an historic upset and effectively redrew the landscape for innovation, originality and success on Broadway. The musical recouped its investment in just 10 months, and with its fresh and funny tale about people and puppets just out of college looking for their purpose in life, Avenue Q has been groundbreaking in its appeal to young theatergoers who relate to the characters and the challenges they face learning adult life lessons about racism, coming out, unemployment, dating and sex. The show has indeed captivated audiences of all generations with it singular, hilarious take on the traditional story of boy-meets-girl, boy-loses girl, boy tries to win girl back - except in Avenue Q, the boy and girl just happen to be puppets.

AJ McLean and Howie Dorough from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast and crew of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast members Nick Kohn, Grace Choi and Michael Liscio Jr. of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast and crew of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough and AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys backstage with Gizel Jimenez and Matt Dengler from the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

AJ McLean, Howie Dorough and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with Nick Kohn from the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

AJ McLean from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast and crew of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast and crew of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

Howie Dorough, AJ McLean and Kevin Richardson from the Backstreet Boys backstage with the cast and crew of "Avenue Q" at the New World Stages on January 27, 2019 in New York City.

      SHARE