Photo Coverage: Remembering Max Von Sydow

Take a look below at photos honoring the life of Max Von Sydow.

Max Von Sydow was a Swedish actor who had a 70-year career in European and American film, television and theater, appearing in more than 150 films and several television series.

During his career, von Sydow received two Academy Award nominations for his performances in Pelle the Conqueror and Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close.

On stage he appeared in Duet for One, The Night of the Tribades, and Love Match.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Max Von Sydow after the final Broadway performance of "Duet for One" at the Royale Theatre in New York City in January 1982.



