Photo Coverage: Remembering Mart Crowley

BroadwayWorld was recently saddened to report that playwright Mart Crowley, best known for writing the play The Boys in the Band, passed away.

Take a look at photos below in remembrance of the acclaimed playwright.

Crowley was born in Vicksburg, Mississippi and educated at The Catholic University of America in Washington D.C. After graduation from the Drama Department he went to New York to pursue a career in the theatre and landed jobs as production assistant to the directors Sidney Lumet and Elia Kazan.



His first play, The Boys in the Band, opened Off-Broadway on April 14, 1968. He wrote the screenplay and produced the film version, directed by Academy Award winner William Friedkin. The 2011 documentary, Making the Boys, explores the genesis of the play and film. The play was revived on Broadway in 2018, and won the Tony Award for Best Play in 2019.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Mart Crowley attends 'The Boys in the Band' 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Booth Theatre on May 30, 2018 in New York City.



John Epperson and Mart Crowley arrives at the Opening Night Performance of "The Pee-Wee Herman Show" at The Stephen Sondheim Theatre in New York City.



Mart Crowley.attending the Meet & Greet for Transport Group's THE BOYS IN THE BAND at the Chelsea Studios in New York City..January 12, 2009.© Walter McBride /



Jack Cummings III (Director), Aaron Sharff as Cowboy, John Wellmann as Emory, Kevyn Morrow as Bernard, Jonathan Hammond as Michael, Nick Westrate as Donald, Mart Crowley (Playwright), Jon Levenson as Harold, Kevin Isola as Alan, Graham Rowat as Hank & Christopher Innvar as Larry.attending the Meet & Greet for Transport Group's THE BOYS IN THE BAND at the Chelsea Studios in New York City..January 12, 2009.© Walter McBride /



Mart Crowley.attending the Meet & Greet for Transport Group's THE BOYS IN THE BAND at the Chelsea Studios in New York City..January 12, 2009.© Walter McBride /



Matt Crowley attends 'The Boys in the Band' 50th Anniversary Celebration at The Booth Theatre on May 30, 2018 in New York City.



Mart Crowley ( Script ).attending the Meet & Greet for Transport Group's THE BOYS IN THE BAND at the Chelsea Studios in New York City..January 12, 2009.