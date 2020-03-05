Photo Coverage: Remembering James Lipton

Today BroadwayWorld remembers James Lipton, executive producer, writer, and host of the Bravo cable television series Inside The Actors Studio, who passed away this week at age 93.

The news was first reported by TMZ via Lipton's wife Kedakai Turner who wrote "Lipton passed away peacefully Monday morning at his home" with his wife, Kedakai Turner, telling TMZ ... "There are so many James Lipton stories but I'm sure he would like to be remembered as someone who loved what he did and had tremendous respect for all the people he worked with."

Lipton wrote the book and lyrics for the 1967 Broadway musical Sherry! and the Broadway production Nowhere to Go But Up.

In 1994, Lipton arranged for The Actors Studio to join forces with New York City's New School University, to form The Actors Studio Drama School. Within The Actors Studio Drama School, Lipton created a non-credit class called "Inside The Actors Studio" where successful and accomplished actors, directors, and writers were interviewed and would answer questions from acting students. These sessions were recorded and broadcast on television for the general public to see. Lipton himself hosted the show and conducted the main interview, until he stepped down in 2018.

Lipton was a writer and actor, in addition to his work on Inside The Actors Studio. In the 1940s, he portrayed Dan Reid on radio's The Lone Ranger in Detroit. He then moved to New York, and wrote for soap operas, as well as appeared as an actor on Guiding Light. He appeared in the 1953 film, The Big Break.

In television, Lipton has produced many specials including twelve Bob Hope Birthday Specials, The Road to China, and the first time ever televised presidential inaugural gala, for Jimmy Carter.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



James Lipton arriving for the Opening Night Performance of Will Ferrell starring in "You're Welcome America. A Final Night With George W. Bush" at the Cort Theatre in New York City. February 5, 2009

James Lipton attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Lucky Guy' at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City on 4/01/2013

James Lipton & wife attending the Broadway Opening Night Performance of 'Arcadia' at the Barrymore Theatre in New York City

James Lipton arriving for the Opening Night Performance of BILLY ELLIOT - The Musical at the Imperial Theatre in New York City. November 13, 2008

James Lipton attending the EQUUS Opening Night Performance After Party at Pier 60 at the Chelsea Piers in New York City. September 25, 2008

James Lipton & wife arriving for the American Premiere of MAMMA MIA! The Movie at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. July 16, 2008

James Lipton attending the EQUUS Opening Night Performance After Party at Pier 60 at the Chelsea Piers in New York City. September 25, 2008

James Lipton & wife arriving for the Opening Night Performance of LOVEMUSIK at the Biltmore Theatre in New York City. May 3, 2007

James Lipton attending the Opening Night Performance of the New Broadway Dance Musical Hot Feet featuring the Music of Earth, Wind and Fire at the Hilton Theatre on 42nd Street in New York City. April 30, 2006

James Lipton and wife attending the Opening Night of The New York Film Festival Premiere Screening of of MYSTIC RIVER at the Avery Fisher Hall, Lincoln Center, New York City. October 3, 2003

James Lipton arriving for the Opening Night Performance of CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF at the Broadhurst Theatre in New York City. March 6, 2008

Liza Minnelli & James Lipton attending the afterparty Reception for the Opening Night Performance of "LIZA'S AT THE PALACE ..." at Broadway's Palace Theatre in New York City. December 3, 2008





