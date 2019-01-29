Photo Coverage: Lynn Ahrens, Adam Kantor, and More at the 61st Grammy Nominee Celebration

Some of Broadway's best came out for the 61st Grammy nominee celebration in New York City last night. In attendance were Lynn Ahrens, Adam Kantor, Cody Simpson, Joshua Henry, Etai Benson, Ari'el Stachel, and more!

BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out the photos below!

The 61st GRAMMY Awards, Music's Biggest Night, will be broadcast live from Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 10, 2019, on CBS at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

In the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album category, THE BAND'S VISIT, CAROUSEL, JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT, MY FAIR LADY, and ONCE ON THIS ISLAND have been nominated!

"Shallow" from A STAR IS BORN has been nominated for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Duo/Group Performance, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

THE GREATEST SHOWMAN has been nominated for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media and "This is Me" from the soundtrack was nominated for Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



