Photo Coverage: Lady Gaga, Bradley Cooper, and More Hit the Red Carpet At the National Board Of Review Gala

Jan. 9, 2019  

This week, the National Board of Review celebrated their 2018 honorees, with top awards including Green Book as Best Film of the Year, Bradley Cooper as Best Director of the Year for A Star is Born, Viggo Mortensen as Best Actor of the Year for his performance in Green Book, and Lady Gaga as Best Actress of the Year for her performance in A Star is Born. See photos of all the stars on the red carpet below!

NBR President Annie Schulhof said, "We are proud to honor Green Book as our best film - it is a warm and heartfelt look at a remarkable friendship, brought to the screen at a moment where its story of love, compassion, and shared humanity deeply resonates. We are also thrilled to award Bradley Cooper as our best director - he is an extraordinary talent behind the camera, bringing a fresh and modern perspective, as well as superb craftsmanship and tremendous heart, to the classic story of A Star is Born."

The 2018 awards continue the NBR's tradition of recognizing excellence in filmmaking, going back 109 years. This year 261 films were viewed by this select group of film enthusiasts, filmmakers, professionals, academics, and students, many of which were followed by in-depth discussions with directors, actors, producers, and screenwriters. Voting ballots were tabulated by the accounting firm of Lutz & Carr, LLP.

The National Board of Review's awards celebrate the art of cinema, with categories that include Best Picture, Best Director, Best Actor and Actress, Best Original and Adapted Screenplay, Breakthrough Performance, and Directorial Debut, as well as signature honors such as Freedom of Expression and the William K. Everson Film History Award.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

2019 National Board Of Review Gala

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott

Sam Elliott

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Bradley Cooper

Richard Gere

Michelle Yeoh

Michelle Yeoh

Awkwafina

Awkwafina

Awkwafina

Peter Farrelly

Peter Farrelly

Thomasin Harcourt Mckensie

Thomasin Harcourt Mckensie

Thomasin Harcourt Mckensie

Josh Hamilton

Josh Hamilton

Barry Jenkins

Barry Jenkins

Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader

Paul Schrader

Morgan Neville

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Sophia Bush

Pawel Pawlikowski

Pawel Pawlikowski

Pawel Pawlikowski

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini

Linda Cardellini

Frank Marshall

Bob Murawksi

Jan Rymsza

Jan Rymsza

Kenneth Lonergan

J. Smith-Cameron

Kenneth Lonergan

J. Smith-Cameron

Kenneth Lonergan and J. Smith-Cameron

Brian Currie

Nick Vallelonga

Brian Currie and Nick Vallelonga

Nick Vallelonga, Viggo Mortensen and Brian Currie

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

Viggo Mortensen

Regina King

Regina King

Regina King

Regina King

Regina King

Alan Horn

Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan

Constance Wu

Constance Wu

Constance Wu

Gemma Chan and Constance Wu

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Uzo Aduba

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Olivia Wilde

Jack Huston and Danny Huston

Danny Huston

Jack Huston

Charlie Wessler

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal and Peter Sarsgaard

Maggie Gyllenhaal

Maggie Gyllenhaal

April Ryan

Brad Bird

Bo Burnham

Elsie Fisher

Bo Burnham

Elsie Fisher

