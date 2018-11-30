Photo Coverage: It's All About the Girl Power in Rehearsals with AMERICAN GIRL LIVE
Experience American Girl® in an all-new musical, coming to a city near you! AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams, and learn the power of friendship.
AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a creative collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment. The original production is currently in development by producer Simone Gianfrancesco (Lifetime's Bring It! Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live, John Cleese and Eric Idle Live), with Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue Live, Rated P...For Parenthood) as writer, and Gina Rattan (Matilda, Billy Elliot, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) attached to direct.
American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc., a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl's spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby™, WellieWishers™, and American Girl's classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.
Photo Credit: Monroe Scott
Full Cast of American Girl Live with Sandy Rustin Fleischer and Gina Ratten
Full Cast of American Girl Live
Cast of American Girl Live
Shelby L. Miguel
Monica Poston, Jenna Bruce, and Shelby L. Miguel
Jenna Bruce
Laila E. Drew
Kelsey Pressnal, Shelby L. Miguel, and Jenna Bruce
Ashley Diane
Monica Poston and Jenna Bruce
Laila E. Drew
Kelsey Pressnal, Shelby L. Miguel, and Ashley Diane
Kelsey Pressnall and Ashley Diane
