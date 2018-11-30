Photo Coverage: It's All About the Girl Power in Rehearsals with AMERICAN GIRL LIVE

Experience American Girl® in an all-new musical, coming to a city near you! AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a premiere stage production, featuring all-original songs and unforgettable experiences. Come along to sleepover camp with some new friends for an exciting summer away from home. As bold tales of bravery and friendship come to life, iconic American Girl characters lend a hand through story and song. Join your favorite American Girl characters and the campers as they follow their hearts, share their dreams, and learn the power of friendship.



AMERICAN GIRL LIVE is a creative collaboration between American Girl and Mills Entertainment. The original production is currently in development by producer Simone Gianfrancesco (Lifetime's Bring It! Live, Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood Live, John Cleese and Eric Idle Live), with Sandy Rustin (The Cottage, Clue Live, Rated P...For Parenthood) as writer, and Gina Rattan (Matilda, Billy Elliot, Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella) attached to direct.



American Girl is a premium brand for girls and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mattel, Inc., a creations company that inspires the wonder of childhood. Headquartered in Middleton, WI, American Girl offers an inspiring world of dolls, content, and experiences that nourish a girl's spirit and help develop her strength of character. Best-selling lines include Truly Me™, Girl of the Year™, Bitty Baby™, WellieWishers™, and American Girl's classic historical characters. The company sells products through its award-winning catalogue, on americangirl.com, in its proprietary U.S. experiential retail stores, as well as at specialty retailers nationwide. By inspiring girls to be their best, American Girl has earned the loyalty of millions and the praise and trust of parents and educators.

Photo Credit: Monroe Scott



Full Cast of American Girl Live with Sandy Rustin Fleischer and Gina Ratten



Full Cast of American Girl Live



Cast of American Girl Live



Cast of American Girl Live



Shelby L. Miguel



Monica Poston, Jenna Bruce, and Shelby L. Miguel



Jenna Bruce



Cast of American Girl Live



Cast of American Girl Live



Shelby L. Miguel



Laila E. Drew



Kelsey Pressnal, Shelby L. Miguel, and Jenna Bruce



Ashley Diane



Cast of American Girl Live



Monica Poston and Jenna Bruce



Cast of American Girl Live



Cast of American Girl Live



Laila E. Drew



Laila E. Drew



Kelsey Pressnal, Shelby L. Miguel, and Ashley Diane



Cast of American Girl Live



Kelsey Pressnall and Ashley Diane



Jenna Bruce



Jenna Bruce