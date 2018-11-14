Photo Coverage: Inside the 10th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES, Hosted By Danny Burstein, With Performance by Nicolette Robinson

The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the tenth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St).

BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!

This year's ceremony was hosted by six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein, who has starred in Broadway hits such as Fiddler on the Roof (2016), Cabaret (2014), Golden Boy (2013), Follies (2012), South Pacific (2008), and The Drowsy Chaperone (2006). Current star of Waitress, Nicolette Robinson, performed. The program was directed by Marc Bruni.

In this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals received special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Since the first ceremony in 2008, Broadway Salutes has honored more than 5,000 members of the theatre community.

The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of: Co-chairs Laura Penn (SDC) and Hal Goldberg (Jujamcyn), and committee members Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League), Mary McColl (AEA), Deborah Murad (Dramatist Guild), Lawrence Paone (IATSE), Paige Price (Member, AEA/SDC), Danielle Saks (Bespoke Theatricals), Mark Schweppe(Shubert), and Patricia White (TWU Local 764, IATSE).

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Broadway Salutes 10 Years 2009 -2018 at Sardi's on November 13, 2018 in New York City.



Broadway Salutes 10 Years



Danny Burstein



Nicolette Robinson



Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson



Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson



Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson



Nicolette Robinson



Nicolette Robinson



Nicolette Robinson



Danny Burstein



Danny Burstein



Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor



Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor



Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor



Nicolette Robinson and Rick Hepflores



Nicolette Robinson and Rick Hepflores



Charles Turner



Charles Turner and Laura Penn



Charles Turner and Laura Penn



Fionnula Flanagan



Fionnula Flanagan and Ira Mont



Fionnula Flanagan



Edward Hyland and Ira Mont



Edward Hyland



Dakin Matthews



Suzanne Tobak



Suzanne Tobak and Paige Price



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley



Robert Schenkkan



Laura Penn and Robert Schenkkan



Stephen Flaherty



Ira Mont and Carolee Carmello



Carolee Carmello



Hal Luftig



Jonathan Brody



Jonathan Brody



Ian Knauer and Ira Mont



Laura Oatts



Kate Shindle



Kate Shindle



Kate Shindle



Ira Mont



Jana Robbins



Jana Robbins



Jana Robbins



Laura Penn and Janet Allon



HAl Goldberg and Gale Brewer



Laura Heywood and Dominic Grijalva



Laura Heywood



Laura Heywood



Laura Penn



Laura Penn



Danny Burstein



Danny Burstein



Danny Burstein



Nicolette Robinson



Nicolette Robinson



Nicolette Robinson



Nicolette Robinson



Danny Burstein



Janet Allon



Janet Allon



Michael David



Michael David



HAl Goldberg



HAl Goldberg



HAl Goldberg



Gale Brewer



Gale Brewer



Gale Brewer



Broadway Salutes 10 Years 2009-2018



Broadway Salutes 10 Years 2009-2018