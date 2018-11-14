Photo Coverage: Inside the 10th Annual BROADWAY SALUTES, Hosted By Danny Burstein, With Performance by Nicolette Robinson
The Broadway League and The Coalition of Broadway Unions and Guilds (COBUG) presented the tenth annual Broadway Salutes ceremony on Tuesday, November 13, 2018 at Sardi's Restaurant (234 West 44th St).
BroadwayWorld was there, and you can check out photos from the ceremony below!
This year's ceremony was hosted by six-time Tony Award nominee Danny Burstein, who has starred in Broadway hits such as Fiddler on the Roof (2016), Cabaret (2014), Golden Boy (2013), Follies (2012), South Pacific (2008), and The Drowsy Chaperone (2006). Current star of Waitress, Nicolette Robinson, performed. The program was directed by Marc Bruni.
In this industry-wide reception, theatre professionals received special recognition for having worked 25, 35 and 50+ years on Broadway for their valuable contributions to the business. Broadway Salutes honors actors, agents, attorneys, box office treasurers, casting directors, choreographers, composers, designers, directors, dressers, managers, musicians, orchestrators, producers, publicists, stagehands, stage managers, stylists, theatre owners, ticket sellers, ushers, writers, and many more theatre professionals who have dedicated their careers to the success of Broadway. Since the first ceremony in 2008, Broadway Salutes has honored more than 5,000 members of the theatre community.
The Broadway Salutes committee is comprised of: Co-chairs Laura Penn (SDC) and Hal Goldberg (Jujamcyn), and committee members Chris Brockmeyer (Broadway League), Mary McColl (AEA), Deborah Murad (Dramatist Guild), Lawrence Paone (IATSE), Paige Price (Member, AEA/SDC), Danielle Saks (Bespoke Theatricals), Mark Schweppe(Shubert), and Patricia White (TWU Local 764, IATSE).
Photo Credit: Walter McBride
Broadway Salutes 10 Years 2009 -2018 at Sardi's on November 13, 2018 in New York City.
Broadway Salutes 10 Years
Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson
Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson
Danny Burstein and Nicolette Robinson
Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor
Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor
Connie Wilkin and Jennifer O'Connor
Nicolette Robinson and Rick Hepflores
Nicolette Robinson and Rick Hepflores
Fionnula Flanagan and Ira Mont
Edward Hyland and Ira Mont
Edward Hyland
Suzanne Tobak
Suzanne Tobak and Paige Price
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Stewart F. Lane and Bonnie Comley
Laura Penn and Robert Schenkkan
Ian Knauer and Ira Mont
Laura Penn and Janet Allon
HAl Goldberg and Gale Brewer
Laura Heywood and Dominic Grijalva
Janet Allon
Janet Allon
Broadway Salutes 10 Years 2009-2018
Broadway Salutes 10 Years 2009-2018