Photo Coverage: Inside The TORCH SONG Opening Night Celebration

Nov. 2, 2018  

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opened last night, Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stageproduction: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson

Antoinette Lavecchia

Antoinette Lavecchia

Rob Morean

Rob Morean

Rob Morean

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Claybourne Elder

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Jack DiFalco

Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein

Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein

Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein

Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein

Moises Kaufman

Moises Kaufman and Harvey Fierstein

Moises Kaufman and Harvey Fierstein

Moises Kaufman

Michael Hsu Rosen

Michael Hsu Rosen

Roxanna Hope Radja

Roxanna Hope Radja

Roxanna Hope Radja

Roxanna Hope Radja

Will Blum

Will Blum

Ward Horton

Ward Horton

Ward Horton

Ward Horton

Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie

Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie

Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie

Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie

Michael Urie

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl

Mercedes Ruehl

Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl

Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl

Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl

Walter McBride

As a 14 year old youth, Walter was transfixed by his first Broadway Show, the original production of 'GREASE'. His Journey to celebrity photojournalism began (read more...)

