Photo Coverage: Inside The TORCH SONG Opening Night Celebration

Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song opened last night, Thursday, November 1 at The Hayes Theater (240 West 44th Street).

Directed by Tony Award® nominee Moisés Kaufman, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song stars the entire cast from the critically adored Second Stageproduction: Drama Desk Award winner Michael Urie, Tony and Academy Award® winner Mercedes Ruehl, Ward Horton, Roxanna Hope Radja, Michael Hsu Rosen, and Jack DiFalco.

BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the opening night celebration below!

The limited engagement of Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song is playing at the Hayes, the same Broadway stage where the Tony Award-winning premiere forever changed the face of popular entertainment and ushered in a new era of American understanding of love and family.

Fiercely funny and heart-wrenching, Harvey Fierstein's Torch Song follows Arnold Beckoff's (Mr. Urie) odyssey to find happiness in New York. All he wants is a husband, a child, and a pair of bunny slippers that fit, but a visit from his overbearing mother (Ms. Ruehl) reminds him that he needs one thing more: respect. Join Arnold on this all too human journey about the families we're born into, the families we choose, and the battles to bring them all home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Jordan Roth and Richie Jackson



Antoinette Lavecchia



Antoinette Lavecchia



Rob Morean



Rob Morean



Rob Morean



Claybourne Elder



Claybourne Elder



Claybourne Elder



Jack DiFalco



Jack DiFalco



Jack DiFalco



Harvey Fierstein



Harvey Fierstein



Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein



Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein



Michael Hsu Rosen and Harvey Fierstein



Moises Kaufman



Moises Kaufman and Harvey Fierstein



Moises Kaufman and Harvey Fierstein



Moises Kaufman



Michael Hsu Rosen



Michael Hsu Rosen



Roxanna Hope Radja



Roxanna Hope Radja



Roxanna Hope Radja



Roxanna Hope Radja



Will Blum



Will Blum



Ward Horton



Ward Horton



Ward Horton



Ward Horton



Michael Urie



Michael Urie



Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie



Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie



Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie



Moises Kaufman and Michael Urie



Michael Urie



Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl



Mercedes Ruehl



Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl



Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl



Michael Urie and Mercedes Ruehl