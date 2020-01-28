Photo Coverage: Get a First Look at A WONDERFUL WORLD Rehearsal Photos
A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, will play the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) from March 5 - April 5, with opening night set for March 14.
Take a look at rehearsal photos below!
Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights era.
Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), will direct the production, which will be choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy).
With an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and Opa-locka, FL. native, A Wonderful World features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.
Open Rehearsal Schedule for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.
Artistic Director Michel Hausmann
Director Christopher
Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa
Adam Koch with cast & creative team
Director Christopher Renshaw
Music director Annastacia Victory
Juson Williams and Christopher Renshaw
Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa
Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins During the Open Rehearsal for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.
Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins
Lana Gordon and Dionne Figgins
Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins
Choreographer Ricky Tripp
Choreographer Ricky Tripp and dancers
Dancers
Ricky Tripp During the Open Rehearsal for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.
Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams
Juson Williams and Darlene Hope
Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon
Nicole Henry and Juson Williams
The cast and creative team
Rickey Tripp, Aurin Squire and Christopher Renshaw
Annastacia Victory, Rickey Tripp, , Aurin Squire, Christopher Renshaw, Michael O. Michell
Rickey Tripp, Annastacia Victory, Aurin Squire, Juson Williams, Christopher Renshaw and Michael O. Michell
Christopher Renshaw, Darlene Hope, Nicole Henry, Juson Williams, Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon and Aurin Squire