Photo Coverage: Get a First Look at A WONDERFUL WORLD Rehearsal Photos

A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, will play the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) from March 5 - April 5, with opening night set for March 14.

Take a look at rehearsal photos below!

Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights era.

Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), will direct the production, which will be choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy).

With an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and Opa-locka, FL. native, A Wonderful World features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.

Open Rehearsal Schedule for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.

Juson Williams

Artistic Director Michel Hausmann

Artistic Director Michel Hausmann

Director Christopher

Director Christopher

Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa

Adam Koch with cast & creative team

Adam Koch with cast & creative team

Director Christopher Renshaw

Music director Annastacia Victory

Juson Williams and Christopher Renshaw

Ricky Tripp and Yamin Mustafa

Director Christopher

Juson Williams

Juson Williams

Juson Williams

Yamin Mustafa

Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa

Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa

Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa

Juson Williams

Dionne Figgins

Dionne Figgins

Lana Gordon

Lana Gordon

Nicole Henry

Nicole Henry

Darlene Hope

Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins During the Open Rehearsal for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.

Darlene Hope

Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins

Nicole Henry and Lana Gordon

Nicole Henry

Darlene Hope

Dionne Figgins

Lana Gordon

Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins

Lana Gordon and Dionne Figgins

Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins

Choreographer Ricky Tripp

Choreographer Ricky Tripp

Choreographer Ricky Tripp and dancers

Dancers

Ricky Tripp During the Open Rehearsal for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.

Dancers

Dancers

Dancers

Dancers

Dancers

Dancers

Dancers

Yamin Mustafa and Ricky Tripp

Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams

Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams

Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams

Juson Williams

Juson Williams

Juson Williams and Darlene Hope

Juson Williams

Juson Williams and Darlene Hope

Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon

Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon

Lana Gordon

Nicole Henry and Juson Williams

The cast and creative team

The cast and creative team

Rickey Tripp, Aurin Squire and Christopher Renshaw

Annastacia Victory, Rickey Tripp, , Aurin Squire, Christopher Renshaw, Michael O. Michell

Rickey Tripp, Annastacia Victory, Aurin Squire, Juson Williams, Christopher Renshaw and Michael O. Michell

Christopher Renshaw, Darlene Hope, Nicole Henry, Juson Williams, Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon and Aurin Squire




