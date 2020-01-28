Photo Coverage: Get a First Look at A WONDERFUL WORLD Rehearsal Photos

A Wonderful World, a new musical based on the life and songs of jazz legend and American icon Louis Armstrong, will play the Colony Theatre (1040 Lincoln Road, Miami Beach, FL.) from March 5 - April 5, with opening night set for March 14.

Take a look at rehearsal photos below!

Told from the perspective of the women in Armstrong's life, A Wonderful World charts Armstrong's journey from the birth of jazz in his native New Orleans through his international stardom. The musical also focuses on the complex history of race in America, leading up to the Civil Rights era.

Drama Desk Award-winner and Tony Award-nominee, Christopher Renshaw (Broadway's Taboo, The King and I), will direct the production, which will be choreographed by Rickey Tripp (associate choreographer for Broadway's Once on This Island and Choir Boy).

With an original book by Aurin Squire, the multi-talented playwright and television writer ("This is Us," "The Good Fight," "Evil") and Opa-locka, FL. native, A Wonderful World features songs recorded and made popular by Armstrong, arranged and orchestrated by Annastasia Victory and Michael O. Mitchell.



Open Rehearsal Schedule for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.



Juson Williams



Artistic Director Michel Hausmann



Artistic Director Michel Hausmann



Director Christopher



Director Christopher



Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa



Adam Koch with cast & creative team



Adam Koch with cast & creative team



Director Christopher Renshaw



Music director Annastacia Victory



Juson Williams and Christopher Renshaw



Ricky Tripp and Yamin Mustafa



Director Christopher



Juson Williams



Juson Williams



Juson Williams



Yamin Mustafa



Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa



Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa



Juson Williams and Yamin Mustafa



Juson Williams



Dionne Figgins



Dionne Figgins



Lana Gordon



Lana Gordon



Nicole Henry



Nicole Henry



Darlene Hope



Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins During the Open Rehearsal for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.



Darlene Hope



Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins



Nicole Henry and Lana Gordon



Nicole Henry



Darlene Hope



Dionne Figgins



Lana Gordon



Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins



Lana Gordon and Dionne Figgins



Nicole Henry, Lana Gordon, Darlene Hope and Dionne Figgins



Choreographer Ricky Tripp



Choreographer Ricky Tripp



Choreographer Ricky Tripp and dancers



Dancers



Ricky Tripp During the Open Rehearsal for the Miami New Drama's World Premiere Musical "A Wonderful World" at the Ripley-Grier Studios on January 26, 2020 in New York City.



Dancers



Dancers



Dancers



Dancers



Dancers



Dancers



Dancers



Yamin Mustafa and Ricky Tripp



Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams



Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams



Yamin Mustafa and Juson Williams



Juson Williams



Juson Williams



Juson Williams and Darlene Hope



Juson Williams



Juson Williams and Darlene Hope



Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon



Nicole Henry, Juson Williams and Lana Gordon



Lana Gordon



Nicole Henry and Juson Williams



The cast and creative team



The cast and creative team



Rickey Tripp, Aurin Squire and Christopher Renshaw



Annastacia Victory, Rickey Tripp, , Aurin Squire, Christopher Renshaw, Michael O. Michell



Rickey Tripp, Annastacia Victory, Aurin Squire, Juson Williams, Christopher Renshaw and Michael O. Michell



Christopher Renshaw, Darlene Hope, Nicole Henry, Juson Williams, Dionne Figgins, Lana Gordon and Aurin Squire