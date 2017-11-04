THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG
Photo Coverage: Geneva Carr & Max von Essen Visit THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG

Nov. 4, 2017  

There was uncontrollable audience laughter as everything perfectly went wrong before and during the performance. It even went perfectly right after the show as Max von Essen, Geneva Carr, and one of the show's producers Jamie deRoy &amp; her friends negotiated their way back stage through the disarrayed set in the Lyceum Theatre to congratulate the cast.

Broadway has a brand new British import, and it's too late to send it back! Winner of the 2015 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy, The Play That Goes Wrong is a celebration of the best of live theater... and the worst. Welcome to opening night of the Cornley Polytechnic Drama Society's newest production, The Murder at Haversham Manor.

This 1920s whodunit has everything you never wanted in a Broadway show- a ramshackle set, a leading lady with a concussion, and a corpse that can't play dead. It's a classic mystery... and it's a mystery how it ever got to Broadway!

Direct from a bafflingly successful run on London's West End, this sidesplitting show-within-a-show will move you... from your house to the theater and back. Ben Brantley of The New York Times called it "A gut-busting hit!" and we only bribed him a little. If you thought One Man, Two Guvnors was the finest British comedy to ever cross the pond, The Play That Goes Wrong will prove you right. Don't miss this strictly limited (though likely too long) engagement!

Photo Credit: Stephen Sorokoff

Jamie deRoy, Mark Evans, Daniel Rowan, Max von Essen, Geneva Carr

Mark Evans, Preston Truman Boyd, Daniel Rowan, Max von Essen

Jamie deRoy

Jonathan Fielding & Max von Essen

Sydney Morton & Preston Truman Boyd

Akron Watson

Mat DiCarlo, Stage Manager & Jamie deRoy

Max von Essen & Jamie deRoy

Mark Evans, Daniel Rowan, Max von Essen

Selfie

Eda Sorokoff & Preston Truman Boyd

Mark Evans, Jonathan Fielding, Max von Essen, Jamie deRoy

Chuck Steffan, Jamie deRoy, Eda Sorokoff, Ron Abel

