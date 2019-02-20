OKLAHOMA!
Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway

Feb. 20, 2019  

It's a beautiful day on Broadway! The Bard SummerScape production of Rodgers and Hammerstein's Oklahoma!, directed by Daniel Fish, is coming to Broadway direct from a critically acclaimed, sold out run at St. Ann's Warehouse this past fall.

The production will star the St. Ann's original cast members including (in alphabetical order): Anthony Cason as Cord Elam, Damon Daunno as Curly McLain, James Davis as Will Parker, Gabrielle Hamilton as Lead Dancer, Rebecca Naomi Jones as Laurey Williams, Will Mann as Mike, Mallory Portnoy as Gertie Cummings, Ali Stroker as Ado Annie, Mitch Tebo as Andrew Carnes, two-time Tony Award-nominee Mary Testa as Aunt Eller and Patrick Vaill as Jud Fry. Joining the cast for the Broadway run is star of screen and stage Will Brill ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel", You Can't Take It With You) as Ali Hakim.

Previews begin at Broadway's Circle in the Square Theatre (1633 Broadway) on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 ahead of an official opening on Sunday, April 7, 2019. It will play a limited engagement through Sunday, September 1, 2019.

The cast just met the press and you can check out photos from the big day below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Barberry Room Rodgers & Hammerstein plaque at the Rodgers & Hammersteinâ€™s "Oklahoma!" Cocktail Party at Bob's Steak & Chop House on February 19, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
"Oklahoma!"

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Eva Price

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Eva Price

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Eva Price

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Eva Price

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mary Testa

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mary Testa

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mary Testa

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Anthony Cason

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Anthony Cason

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Anthony Cason

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mallory Portnoy

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mallory Portnoy

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Gabrielle Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Gabrielle Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Gabrielle Hamilton

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Patrick Vaill

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Patrick Vaill on February 19, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Patrick Vaill

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
James Davios

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
James Davis

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
James Davis

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Will Brill

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Will Brill

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Will Brill

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Ali Strokerattends the Rodgers & Hammerstein's "Oklahoma!" Cocktail Party at Bob's Steak & Chop House on February 19, 2019 in New York City.

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mitch Tebo

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mitch Tebo

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Mitch Tebo

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Will Mann

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Will Mann

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Will Mann

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon DaunnoYork City.

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Ali Stroker

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
Patrick Vaill, Rebecca Naomi Jones and Damon Daunno

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
The cast

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
The cast

Photo Coverage: Curly & Laurey & Jud & More! Meet the Cast of OKLAHOMA! on Broadway
The cast

