Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles & More Featured on OVER THE MOON Film Soundtrack, Out Today

Listen to the new music below!

Milan Records today releases OVER THE MOON (MUSIC FROM THE Netflix FILM), an album of music featured in Netflix's event animated film. The film, directed by Oscar winner® and animation legend Glen Keane, also makes its debut today on Netflix. Available everywhere now, the album features a mix of original tracks by songwriters Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park performed by the film's lead voice actors Phillipa Soo, Ruthie Ann Miles, Ken Jeong, and newcomers Cathy Ang and Robert G. Chiu, as well as score tracks composed by Oscar winner® Steven Price (Gravity).

Of the soundtrack, director Glen Keane says, "Over the Moon wasn't originally intended to be a musical - but in the creative process we discovered the emotions of the characters ran so deep that there were often times where words simply weren't enough. Singing felt like the purest way to capture our characters' journeys! Our songwriters Chris Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park absolutely nailed the intention and spirit of Over the Moon, and I know our screenwriter Audrey Wells felt the same way. Steven Price's gorgeous and uplifting score really made the film soar. We are lucky to have had the chance to collaborate with these talented musicians."

Of the score, composer Steven Price says, "Having the opportunity to journey to the moon and back with Glen Keane and his incredible team has been a wonderful experience. Every sequence in the movie is filled with so much imagination and heart that it was a constant joy to write music for, and I can't wait for audiences to see the film. The process of working with Glen, talking about these characters and feeling the music and visuals evolve together as the film reached its final form was one of the great delights of my life, and I'm so proud and grateful to have been involved in this beautiful, emotional story."

"Over the Moon has been such a deeply personal journey for the three of us," adds songwriters Christopher Curtis, Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park. "We each connected with the themes of healing, a longing to be seen and felt a real connection to Audrey's magical words. We are so thankful that Glen had a vision to make the film a musical, and that we had the chance to work in such close collaboration with him and the whole team on a project we hope will touch the hearts and souls of anyone who sees it."

The music of Over the Moon was originally introduced in August with lead single "Rocket to the Moon," an uplifting and inspiring number that launches main character Fei Fei on an adventure of a lifetime - listen here. Performed by newcomer Cathy Ang, "Rocket to the Moon" is one of nine original vocal tracks written by the songwriting team of Christopher Curtis (Chaplin: The Musical), Marjorie Duffield and Helen Park (KPOP) for the animated musical film. In addition to the original English version of the track, "Rocket to the Moon" was recorded by local artists in 15 countries across the globe for specialty international editions of the album. Newly recorded in each artist's local language, the international covers of "Rocket to the Moon" include vocals by Spanish superstar Aitana (Spain), Arab Idol winner Carmen Soliman (Egypt), Oh My Girl member YooA (Korea), singer-songwriter Priscilla Alcantara (Brazil) and more - listen to the full collection of international versions of "Rocket to the Moon" here.

Fueled with determination and a passion for science, a bright young girl builds a rocket ship to the moon to prove the existence of a legendary Moon Goddess. There she ends up on an unexpected quest, and discovers a whimsical land of fantastical creatures. Directed by animation legend Glen Keane, and produced by Gennie Rim and Peilin Chou, Over the Moon is an exhilarating musical adventure about moving forward, embracing the unexpected, and the power of imagination. The film stars Cathy Ang, Phillipa Soo, Robert G. Chiu, Ken Jeong, John Cho, Ruthie Ann Miles, Margaret Cho, Kimiko Glenn, Artt Butler, Conrad Ricarmora and Sandra Oh.

Listen to the album here:

Related Articles