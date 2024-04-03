Phil Dunster and Zizi Strallen Will Lead Rodgers & Hammerstein's OKLAHOMA! at Theatre Royal Drury Lane

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



In celebration of its 80th anniversary, RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA! returns to its original West End home, Theatre Royal Drury Lane, in concert on Monday 19 August and Tuesday 20 August. RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA! in Concert stars Emmy, Critics Choice & Olivier Award-nominated actor Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso) as Curly alongside West End star Zizi Strallen (Mary Poppins) as Laurey.

The production is directed and choreographed by Olivier Award-winner Bill Deamer, and features Robert Russell Bennett’s full original 28-piece orchestrations performed by the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, conducted by Ben Glassberg.

Further casting and creatives are to be announced.

Tickets go on sale at 10am on 19 April. Pre-sale sign up is available now at www.oklahomaconcert.co.uk

British actor, director, writer, and producer Phil Dunster has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most globally sought-after creatives. He received an Olivier nomination for his work in Pink Mist (Bristol Old Vic) and on-screen has gained significant recognition for his Emmy and Critics Choice-nominated performance as Jamie Tartt in the SAG, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, Peabody, and Emmy Award-winning Apple TV+ phenomenon Ted Lasso. Phil’s other credits include The Entertainer (Garrick Theatre), Amazon Prime’s The Devil’s Hour, HBO’s Catherine the Great and Kenneth Branagh’s film The Murder on the Orient Express. He is currently in production for season two of Apple TV’s thriller Surface.

Zizi Strallen most recently played the leading role of Marie Antoinette in Cake: The Marie Antoinette PLAYlist (Lyric Theatre) and in 2020, wasnominated for an Olivier Award for ‘Best Actress in a Musical’ for her work as Mary Poppins in Mary Poppins (Prince Edward Theatre). Zizi has worked extensively in theatre, starring in Sunset Boulevard (Royal Albert Hall), Cats (UK Tour/London Palladium), Rock of Ages (Shaftesbury Theatre), Strictly Ballroom (Piccadilly Theatre) and many more. Her TV and film credits also include Disney’s Cinderella, ITV’s Victoria & Albert and BBC’s The Prince and the Pauper.



RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA! opened on Broadway in 1943 and later transferred to the Theatre Royal Drury Lane for its West End premiere in 1947. OKLAHOMA! was Rodgers & Hammerstein’s first collaboration, and features some of their most loved songs, including ‘Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin’’, ‘The Surrey with the Fringe on Top’ and the titular title song ‘Oklahoma!’.

RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA! in Concert is produced by JAS Theatricals, Fourth Wall Live and the London Musical Theatre Orchestra, the team behind the WhatsOnStage Award-winning concert of Love Never Dies.