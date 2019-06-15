Peter Dunn And Sean O'Shea Launch Pride Edition Of Their 'Kidnapping' Holiday Artist Showcase Series

On Saturday June 22nd at 9PM at The West End Lounge, producers Peter Dunn (So You Think You Can Belt, GAYS The Series, TRL) and Sean O'Shea will premiere the first Pride edition of their successful Kidnapping holiday artist showcase series. The series began back in December with Kidnapping Santa - an adult Xmas show, and was met with such success that the duo decided to continue building the series, with such monthly showcases as Kidnapping Cupid, Kidnapping Leprechauns, Kidnapping Fools, and most recently, Kidnapping Mommy and Daddy. Kidnapping Pride - the ultimate Pride show, will be the 7th show in their series, and the first one devoted around Pride month and celebrating the work and talents of the LGBT community.

"So many 'official' World Pride events costs hundreds of dollars for tickets, and / or are sold out already. And while Madonna and Cyndi Lauper are amazing in their own respective ways, I pledged to help put together affordable events that showcase local, up and coming fresh talent that deserve your love just as much as the Icons, because they too, are superstars," says producer Dunn."Kidnapping Pride is a full, insanely talented lineup of LGBT up and coming artists, and a couple of our incredible allies too. Bands, stand up comics, drag queens, laughs, all the feels, and so. Much. LIVE. music! Come celebrate Pride in a very different, very intimate, and very special way. These acts will blow you away."

The show will feature extended sets by the month's four headliners: Abbey Immer (Spice World: The Musical, So You Think You Can Belt season 15), Matthew Darren (Fox's American Idol), NYA (Cleopatra, Motown) and Kathryn Francisco (The Wild Party, SYTYCB season 10 winner) & Ronve.

The show will also feature shorter sets from Arianna Armon, Alissa Brianna, new pop funk boy band The Bathhouse Boys, Ben Fisher, Davis Mallory (MTV's The Real World), Robert Morgan, Elise Navydad, Morgan Reilly (winner of Jessie J's rose challenge), Sean O'Shea, James Scofield and Vanetta Schoefield. The night will be hosted by Jake McKenna.

"With it being World Pride and the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Riots, we wanted to create something really special, to say what Pride means to each of us, to remember where we came from, and to make it clear that we all know how lucky we are to be able to be an out and proud artist at the time," says Dunn. "Not everyone was so lucky. This night will be a reflection of the progress we've made as a community, the battles we still have in front of us, with maybe some occasional riffing and belting thrown in there for good measure."

Purchase your tickets at https://cofare.io/CoFare/showDetail.cofare?code=756

For additional information check out: https://www.facebook.com/events/313940516208694/





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You