Percussia To Present PORTALS OF LIGHT At Maple Grove Cemetery

Percussia will present Portals of Light, a program on Sunday, April 26 @ 4:00 PM at Maple Grove Cemetery's Brownson Center, 12715 Kew Gardens Rd. in Kew Gardens, Queens.

The ensemble will perform Portals of Light, the World Premiere of a Chamber Music America-sponsored new composition by Tom Nazziola. Also on the program are Play of Hands by the Grammy award winning Pedro Giraudo, Seth Bedford's song cycle Canciones Para Medusa and Frank Cassara's Broadway Boogie Woogie, a "sneak preview" of a work-in-progress commissioned with a New York State Council on the Arts Individual Artist Grant. Mr. Nazziola's commission is funded by a Classical Commissioning: A Responsive Shift grant, funded by Chamber Music America, with generous support from the Sewell Family Foundation.

Performers will be Percussia members Ingrid Gordon and Frank Cassara, percussion, harpist Susan Jolles, flutist Margaret Lancaster and violist Lev (Ljova) Zhurbin. Special guest artist will be Melissa Fogarty, soprano.

Percussia's performance is free and open to the public. The Brownson Center is ADA accessible. For MTA transportation information, visit https://www.mta.info/.

Led by Artistic Director and percussionist Ingrid Gordon, Jackson Heights, Queens-based Percussia's unique and varied repertoire is an eclectic combination of contemporary chamber music, world, and popular music styles, and original arrangements. Percussia's repertoire crosses genres, styles, and cultural boundaries. Visit their website at https://www.percussia.org/ and follow them at @percussia_nyc and https://www.facebook.com. Ensemble photos are available at http://www.percussia.org/media/.

Percussia's programs are supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, in partnership with the City Council. Additional funding is made possible by the Music Performance Trust Fund, the Zildjian Family Opportunity Fund administered by the Percussive Arts Society, as well as the New York State Council on the Arts with the support of Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature. Percussia is also the proud recipient of Chamber Music America's Classical Commissioning: A Responsive Shift grant, funded by Chamber Music America, with generous support from the Sewell Family Foundation. Percussia also wishes to express its thanks to the many individual donors who support our programs and mission. For a full list of current and past funders, please visit their Support page.