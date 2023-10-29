Peoples' Voice Cafe to Present Michael Veitch & Judy Kass in November

The concert will take place on November 4.

By: Oct. 29, 2023

POPULAR

Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway Alongside Gayle Rankin Photo 1 Eddie Redmayne Will Reprise Role in CABARET on Broadway With Gayle Rankin
Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour' From LITTLE SHOP OF HOR Photo 2 Video: Watch Corbin Bleu & Constance Wu Perform 'Suddenly Seymour'
The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 3 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for the Final Sondheim Musical HERE WE ARE at The S Photo 4 Photos: Inside the Opening Night Party for Sondheim's HERE WE ARE at The Shed

Peoples' Voice Cafe to Present Michael Veitch & Judy Kass in November

Singer-songwriters Michael Veitch and Judy Kass are friends living in the Hudson Valley. Both met in the Sage Arts program of writing songs with Holocaust Survivors. Michael was one of the songwriters on the PBS-TV show, "We Remember: Songs of Survivors." The two co-wrote "April Fools." which appears on Michael Top 20 2021 Folk album, "Wachtraum."

On November 4, the two will perform at The Peoples' Voice Café, 239 Thompson St, in New York, NY 10012 · The venue phone is 212-787-3903. 

Judy Kass draws in her audience with soulful vocals, no-nonsense lyrical storytelling and genre-bending exploration of guitar and piano. Her 2014 debut album, "Better Things" and her 2016 CD, "Beyond the Ash and Steel" both received notable airplay, appearing on the Folk DJ List of Top Albums for those years. An award-winning songwriter, Judy can also be heard performing with Amy Soucy and Glen Roethel in their harmony driven trio "Us!" (ustriomusic.com). She's completing a new album to be released in early 2024.

Live Performance: "The Snow They Melt the Soonest" from Caffe Lena 

https://www.judykass.com/

Michael Veitch is thankful for how the folk community has helped him through the years. Judy Collins covered his song "Veteran's Day," and he was mentored by both Shawn Colvin and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. His latest album, "Wachtraum" ("wake dream" in German) broke the top 20 on the Folk Radio Charts with "Valentine's Day" hitting number one. Previously his song, "Pledging Allegiance" reached #10 on the 2017 Folk/Americana charts. Michael appears on PBS's "We Remember: Songs of Survivors"- songwriters collaborating with Holocaust survivors. Michael's played a number of festivals, notably the Newport Folk Music Festival and Kerrville.

Live Performance: "Above the Rain" from SAGE Arts

http://www.michaelveitch.com/




2023 Regional Awards


RELATED STORIES

1
Matthew Perry Passes Away at 54 Photo
Matthew Perry Passes Away at 54

BroadwayWorld is saddened to report that actor and playwright Matthew Perry, best known for his role as Chandler Bing in the hit television show Friends, has passed away. He was 54.

2
Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore Photo
Photos: Go Inside The New York Pops' 21ST CENTURY BROADWAY with Ali Stroker, Hailey Kilgore, and More

The New York Pops—led by Music Director and Conductor Steven Reineke— opened its 2023-24 season with a brand-new concert program, 21st Century Broadway, on Friday, October 27, 2023 at 8:00 p.m. in Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall, and BroadwayWorld was there to capture the festivities. Check out photos here!

3
Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life Photo
Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life

According to a post on Kerry Butler's Instagram account, Butler says she recently played Dolly Parton in a reading of a musical based on her life and shared a photo of herself and the music legend after the performance.

4
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN Photo
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN

See photos of Paul Rudd and Lin-Manuel Miranda at The Shark is Broken on Broadway!

More Hot Stories For You

Kerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her LifeKerry Butler Plays Dolly Parton in Reading of Broadway-Aimed Musical Based on Her Life
Photo: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKENPhoto: Paul Rudd & Lin-Manuel Miranda Visit THE SHARK IS BROKEN
Victoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance ScheduleVictoria Clark Will Cut Back Her KIMBERLY AKIMBO Performance Schedule
Matt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTHMatt Damon, Mark Ruffalo and Missy Yager to Star in Benefit Reading of THIS IS OUR YOUTH

Videos

Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good' Video
Watch WICKED Stars Alyssa Fox & McKenzie Kurtz Perform 'For Good'
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour Video
Photos & Get a First Look at COME FROM AWAY 2023-24 Tour
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere' Video
Songwriting Team For WATER FOR ELEPHANTS Performs 'Anywhere'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
SOME LIKE IT HOT
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
PURLIE VICTORIOUS
SWEENEY TODD

Recommended For You