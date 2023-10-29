Peoples' Voice Cafe to Present Michael Veitch & Judy Kass in November

Singer-songwriters Michael Veitch and Judy Kass are friends living in the Hudson Valley. Both met in the Sage Arts program of writing songs with Holocaust Survivors. Michael was one of the songwriters on the PBS-TV show, "We Remember: Songs of Survivors." The two co-wrote "April Fools." which appears on Michael Top 20 2021 Folk album, "Wachtraum."

On November 4, the two will perform at The Peoples' Voice Café, 239 Thompson St, in New York, NY 10012 · The venue phone is 212-787-3903.

Judy Kass draws in her audience with soulful vocals, no-nonsense lyrical storytelling and genre-bending exploration of guitar and piano. Her 2014 debut album, "Better Things" and her 2016 CD, "Beyond the Ash and Steel" both received notable airplay, appearing on the Folk DJ List of Top Albums for those years. An award-winning songwriter, Judy can also be heard performing with Amy Soucy and Glen Roethel in their harmony driven trio "Us!" (ustriomusic.com). She's completing a new album to be released in early 2024.

Live Performance: "The Snow They Melt the Soonest" from Caffe Lena

https://www.judykass.com/

Michael Veitch is thankful for how the folk community has helped him through the years. Judy Collins covered his song "Veteran's Day," and he was mentored by both Shawn Colvin and Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders. His latest album, "Wachtraum" ("wake dream" in German) broke the top 20 on the Folk Radio Charts with "Valentine's Day" hitting number one. Previously his song, "Pledging Allegiance" reached #10 on the 2017 Folk/Americana charts. Michael appears on PBS's "We Remember: Songs of Survivors"- songwriters collaborating with Holocaust survivors. Michael's played a number of festivals, notably the Newport Folk Music Festival and Kerrville.

Live Performance: "Above the Rain" from SAGE Arts

http://www.michaelveitch.com/