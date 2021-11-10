Pentacle Presents FOUR ARTISTS' MOVEMENT THROUGH TIME: A PENTACLE LEGACY CONVERSATION

In celebration of Pentacle's 45th anniversary serving the performing arts community, we are pleased to present Four Artists' Movement Through Time a free, virtual event, open to the public, featuring four iconic dance artists who have benefited from Pentacle's services at pivotal points in their artistic careers, on Monday, November 29th at 7:00pm.

The discussion will feature Gus Solomons jr; Surupa Sen of Nrityagram Dance Ensemble; Davalois Fearon; and Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie. The program will be moderated by Anna Brady Marcus, director of Pentacle's Legacy Project.

Audiences will get to see rare footage from these artists' work and careers, hear about the cultural environment in which they came up, and learn about the behind-the-scenes support they received that helped them to achieve their artistic success.

This event is being organized and presented by Pentacle. Since 1976, Pentacle has been a model in the arts administration field, enabling performing artists to focus on what they do best -- create art and engage with audiences. Pentacle designs and provides unique and robust programs of support for artists at critical stages in their careers. By providing artists with the support they need to make their high-quality work, Pentacle enriches the cultural landscape through cross-sector partnerships in multiple communities across NYC and the U.S.

Registration is required to view the program: tinyurl.com/pentacle4artists.