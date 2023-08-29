Pearl Sun To Lead SUNSET BOULEVARD At ACT of Connecticut

Broadway's Pearl Sun will star as Norma Desmond in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s legendary Sunset Boulevard at ACT of Connecticut.

The production is directed by Daniel C. Levine and will run October 26- November 19, 2023.

Pearl Sun's Broadway credits include Come From Away, If/Then, and How the Grinch Stole Christmas! She has been seen Off-Broadway in Regretfully, So the Birds Are (Playwrights Horizons), “Plays For the Plague Year” (The Public Theater), Assassins and Merrily We Roll Along (City Center Encores), Happiness (Lincoln Center Theatre), The Seven (New York Theatre Workshop). Her television work includes roles on “Fleishman is in Trouble” (FX on Hulu), “New Amsterdam” (NBC), “The Blacklist” (NBC), “Orange Is the New Black” (Netflix), “Gotham” (FOX), and “The Good Wife” (CBS).

Haunted by her memories and dreams, movie star Norma Desmond yearns to return to the big screen. A struggling screenwriter who can’t sell his scripts to the Hollywood studios may be her only hope, until their dangerous and compelling relationship leads to disastrous circumstances. Drenched in champagne and cynicism, Sunset Boulevard scrutinizes the ambitions and frustrations of its characters and their intoxicating need for fame and adoration.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's musical drama features an iconic score including the songs With One Look, The Perfect Year and As If We Never Said Goodbye.