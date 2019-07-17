Paul McCartney At Work On Musical Adaptation of IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE

According to a new report, music legend Paul McCartney is currently at work on a musical adaptation of the classic holiday film, It's A Wonderful Life.

The adaptation, produced by Bill Kenwright, is the first move into the theatre realm for for the former Beatle.

Lee Hall (Billy Elliot) is writing the book and co-writing the lyrics with McCartney.

According to the Post, an early demo of the score has been making the rounds and is rooted in "musical theater style, while still giving his diehard fans that soulful McCartney sound."

The score's sound is also described as having "a bona fide lost Beatles album, with one spectacular number's rousing ending bringing to mind the "Na Na Na Na Na"s of 'Hey Jude.'"

"Writing a musical is not something that had ever really appealed to me," McCartney said, "But Bill and I met up with Lee Hall and had a chat and I found myself thinking this could be interesting and fun."

There are no current details as to when the musical would hit the stage, but it is likely to start its life in the UK before making its way across the pond.

It's A Wonderful Life tells the story of George Bailey, the nicest guy in town in a terrible predicament. When a series of bad breaks leaves George perched precariously on a bridge on the verge of suicide, his guardian angel, Clarence visits Earth to show George what his hometown Bedford Falls would be if George had never been born.

Read the full story at The New York Post.





