Paul Gemignani Memoir to Be Released in Fall 2021
Gemignani is best known for his collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, Kander & Ebb, Hal Prince and more.
It has been announced that legendary music director, Paul Gemignani, will release his memoir, GEMIGNANI - Life and Lessons from Broadway and Beyond, in Fall 2021 from Applause Theatre and Cinema Books.
Paul Gemignani is one of the most under-appreciated titans of the modern musical theatre industry.
Serving as Musical Director for more than 40 Broadway productions since 1971, his collaborations with Stephen Sondheim, Andrew Lloyd Webber, John Kander, Fred Ebb, Hal Prince, Michael Bennett and Alan Menken have led to countless accolades for his collaborators, but due to the near invisible position of the Musical Director in the Broadway industry, Gemignani's contributions have been overlooked.
GEMIGNANI: Life & Lessons from Broadway & Beyond seeks to not only bring the reader into the orchestra pit to learn Gemignani's side of the story, but to educate the reader as to the crucial role a Music Director plays in bringing some of the most iconic musicals in Broadway history to life.
