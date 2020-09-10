Patti Murin, Colin Donnell and More Join Empathy Concert Tomorrow
This week's show will combine Broadway stars and learning business leaders in an uplifting one-hour focus on empathy!
Join hosts Elliott Masie and Telly Leung at 4pm EDT on Friday, September 11th for a powerful and practical Empathy Concert featuring Broadway performers Patti Murin and Colin Donnell.
Empathy is one of the most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. For our 18th Concert & Perspectives session, the company will be combining Broadway stars and learning business leaders in an uplifting one-hour focus on empathy!
This week's performers include Patti Murin (Frozen, Lysistrata Jones, Hairspray), Colin Donnell (Anything Goes, Violet, Chicago Med, and CW's Arrow) and Telly Leung (Aladdin, Glee, Rent, Allegiance).
Broadway star Patti Murin is not only known for her truthful storytelling of iconic characters on-stage, like Anna in Frozen, but she is also a vocal advocate for mental health and candidly shares her story about fighting COVID-19 while 6 months pregnant in an effort to promote empathy.
Elliott will also interview Anne Keough Keehn, the Global Education Lead at Zoom, about the huge impacts of the Pandemic on learning virtually and explore the role of Empathy in Learning and Learning in Empathy. Anne has held many senior roles in Learning and Education, including at the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Pearson. We will explore the learnings that Zoom has had during these unique times.
Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. There is a limit of 3,000 live spaces on this free video session.
Join us! Empathy Concert - Friday, September 11th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Reserve a space at https://www.masie.com/empathy911
To view past Empathy Concerts and other events, please visit https://www.masie.com for archived video of past sessions.
