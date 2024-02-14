Patti LuPone Will Perform at Vineyard Theatre's Annual Gala

Patti LuPone will perform at the Vineyard's Annual Gala honoring Tony Award-winning actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson (Take Me Out). Celebratory toasts will also be given to Rosemarie Bray, Educator at Union Square Academy for Health Sciences and Christina Poon, General Manager of W Hotel - New York - Union Square. The Gala will be held Monday, February 26, 2024, beginning at 6:00 PM at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street).

Previously confirmed artists for the Gala include Sara Bareilles, Chelsea Clinton, Lea DeLaria, Crystal Dickinson, Brandon J. Dirden, Michael R. Jackson, Celia Keenan-Bolger, Tony Kushner, Luke MacFarlane, Deirdre O'Connell, Zachary Quinto, Rolanda Watts and Rosie's Theatre Kids.

The Gala is co-directed by Leigh Silverman (Suffs, Harry Clarke, Sandra) and Colin Hanlon (DOT, “Modern Family”) with musical direction by Vadim Feichtner (Spelling Bee, Falsettos, New Brain).

In addition to live performances and presentations, the Vineyard's Annual Gala will include cocktails, dinner and an auction with items including a one-of-a-kind experience at W New York–Union Square. The event will support Vineyard's 2024-2025 season, as well as its Good Neighbor ticket accessibility program, which provides free and low-cost tickets to thousands of New Yorkers each season.

The Gala host committee includes the Patrick J. Adams, Blavatnik Family Foundation, John Barrie and Betsy Smith, Kathleen and Henry Chalfant, Ken and Rande Greiner, Mark Lerner and Steven Frank, Padma Lakshmi, Sue Marks, Justin Mikita, David J. Schwartz and Trudy Zohn, Annette Stover and Richard Feiner and Julia Vitullo-Martin.

To purchase tickets or tables, or Gala journal ads, please contact gala@vineyardtheatre.org. For more information, please visit https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2292116®id=&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fvineyardtheatre.org%2Fshows%2F2024-gala%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.