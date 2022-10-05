Patti LuPone Offers Voice Lesson for Auction at Abortion Rights Benefit

According to Page Six, Patti LuPone offered up a voice lesson for auction at the A is For Benefit at 54 BELOW on Sunday, October 2nd. The Broadway Legend performed Linda Rondstadt's "You're No Good" at the event, which raised money for abortion rights.

Other auction items at the A is For Benefit Auction included voice lessons with Kelli O'Hara and an in-home performance from Lea Delaria and her band. All of these offerings together went to one winner for a total of $15,000. In total, the event raised over $100k.

Author of The New York Times bestseller, Patti LuPone: A Memoir, Patti LuPone recently won her third Tony for Company on Broadway after playing the same role in London's West End.

About A is For

A is For is proud to lead the charge in the Broadway Arts community of advancing reproductive rights and amplifying art and artists across the country and around the world that work to bust abortion stigma. Because we believe the fundamental human right to agency over one's own body and future should be spoken about clearly and without euphemism, qualification, or apology, we have changed the name of our annual gala from Broadway Acts for Women to Broadway Acts For Abortion. Women are not the only people who need abortion care; trans men, nonbinary people, and kids under 18 also need abortions. The shocking political SCOTUS decision to overturn Roe has already decimated countless lives, and ensuring reproductive justice in America has never been more precarious. BAFA raises critical funds and awareness about reproductive justice. BAFA is the ONLY annual Broadway community fundraiser dedicated to abortion rights. In its 10-year history A is For has distributed over $200K to direct service providers. Our gala is a night that brings together the best of Broadway, karaoke, live auctions and of course a bit of mayhem. Hosted by Emmy award winner Martha Plimpton and Jenn Lyon. Directed by Greg Santos. Musical direction by Dan Lipton. Musical performances by Patti LuPone, Lea DeLaria, Bonnie Milligan, Javier Muñoz, Ann Harada, Peppermint, Jessica Vosk and special surprise guests. Previous performers include Cecily Strong, Sara Bareilles, Ariana DeBose ( board member), Deborah Cox, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, BD Wong, Betty Buckley and Brandon Victor Dixon among others.

Photo Credit: Dianna Bush