Parthenia Viol Consort Reveals 2026-2027 New York Concert Season

Parthenia, New York's premiere viol consort, has revealed their 2026-2027 New York concert season, which will be presented at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields in Greenwich Village and Manhattan's St. Malachy's - The Actors' Chapel.

Parthenia Viols offers a season of varied programs featuring composers from Elizabethan England and the contemporary music world, including a collaborations with soprano Molly Netter, Duo YUMENO and lutenist Christopher Morrongiello. Dates and locations are:

Friday, December 4 at 8:00 pm

The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan

Following a long tradition of music for Christmas, Parthenia presents a sparkling array of songs, dances and carols from Elizabethan England. Guest artist will be Molly Netter, soprano. This concert is part of Parthenia's 2026-2027 NYC Concert Series. Reserved single tickets are $50. General Admission is $25 suggested, but you may pay what you will.

Sunday, February 21, 2027 at 4:00 pm

St. Malachy's - The Actors' Chapel, 239 West 49th Street, in Manhattan - Parthenia and Duo YUMENO combine their artistry to blend east with west, old with new, in works for koto and cello, viol consort, and five viols and koto, featuring dances by John Dowland and a world premier by Japanese composer Yoko Sato.

Duo YUMENO is Yoko Reikano Kimura, koto and voice, and Hikaru Tamaki, cello and viol. This concert is part of Parthenia's 2026-2027 NYC Concert Series.

Reserved single tickets are $50. General Admission is $25 suggested, but you may pay what you will.

Saturday, May 8, 2027

7:30 pm at The Church of Saint Luke in the Fields, 487 Hudson Street in Manhattan - Lutenist Christopher Morrongiello joins Parthenia in the complete Lachrimae, or Seaven Teares by John Dowland, at the start of the fifth century since his death. All the artists will perform on replicas of instruments from Dowland's era. This concert is part of Parthenia's 2026-2027 NYC Concert Series.

Reserved single tickets are $50. General Admission is $25 suggested, but you may pay what you will.

All tickets go on sale after September 1. Season subscriptions are available at https://parthenia.org/shop/2026-2027-nyc-concert-season-subscription/.

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